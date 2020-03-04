Government of Honduras: False allegations are in reaction to unprecedented war against drug trafficking

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement by Gobierno de la República de Honduras:

Once again the drug lords and traffickers resort to the same tactics of slandering the only government that has faced them courageously to successfully dismantle their empires of crime, murder and impunity, creating false stories without any evidence and solely based on statements of proven and prosecuted criminals.

What we are seeing now from these criminals is more of the same: a conspiracy with some personalities of the political opposition, supported by international organized crime, to undermine and discredit the government of Honduras, and motivated by revenge for the 23 drug lords and traffickers that have been extradited, others forced to flee the country trying to avoid justice or have surrendered to the United States in an effort to reduce their sentencing.

The statements of confessed murderers and known drug traffickers, are contrasted with tangible facts and real actions that the government of Juan Orlando Hernández has pursued to combat drug trafficking in Honduras, until the point of turning the country into a hostile territory for their illegal activities that were filling with blood and mourning the Honduran family.

These are the facts that speak for themselves: more than 6 thousand people arrested for drug trafficking, 500 disjointed gangs, about 19 thousand kilos of cocaine decomposed, and 1,300 kilos of liquid cocaine, 162 thousand coca plants, more than 175 thousand pounds and about one million marijuana plants seized; in addition 19 narco-laboratories have been dismantled, 263 clandestine landing strips were disabled and nearly 1,800 goods and assets have been seized from these drug traffickers.

What this government has accomplished against drug trafficking is unprecedented in history, as it is confirmed by the U.S. Southern Command that during President Hernandez administration drug trafficking through Honduran territory going to the USA market has been reduced from 70 to only 2 percent.

"Honduras is a trusted ally" statement issued by the U.S. Southern Command on February 25 of this year.

