+++ Umfrage: ETFs werden als Anlageinstrument immer beliebter - was ist Ihre Meinung? +++ -w-
01.08.2020 01:39:00

Government of Honduras assures it will reach the last consequences to clarify the abduction of Garifuna leaders

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Government of Honduras, through its security, defense and human rights bodies, in close coordination with the Public Ministry, an institution free from all political interference, announced that a specialized operational team is working on the case of the illegal deprivation of liberty of the 4 citizens members of the Garifuna community.

(PRNewsfoto/Government of the Republic of H)

The Garifuna leaders Alberth Snaider Centeno, Milton Joel Martínez, Suami Aparicio Mejía García and Gerardo Mizael Róchez Cálix were kidnapped this last July 18 and their whereabouts are unknown. 
 
The Executive Power has made available to the Public Ministry all its technical, scientific and logistical capacities to clarify the crime and find the material and intellectual responsible.
 
On July 22, as a result of that combined effort, the arrest of a person allegedly linked to the abduction was achieved. Likewise, other important advances have been made in the investigation for clarifying this highly reprehensible action against 4 Honduras citizens.
 
President Juan Orlando Hernández assured that "he has closely followed the progress of the case, and has been in contact with members of the community, the investigation agencies and other civil society representatives. In compliance with the law, I instructed these institutions to cooperate and work with the Public Ministry," Hernández said.

"We will continue the fight to seek justice for the victims and their families, until the work of human rights defenders throughout Honduras is recognized, protected, and respected. This is our top priority," he emphasized.
 
The supreme goal of the State of Honduras is to protect all citizen and that is why, since the beginning of this administration, respect for human rights has been a matter of national priority. For pursuing this purpose, Hernandez administration has implemented strategic lines such as updating of national laws, and the strengthening and reform of the institutions that provide justice and citizen participation.
 
Today Honduras has more robust institutions, technical and scientific wise, in order to guarantee that human rights of each citizen are respected.
 
The Honduran government requested the permanent presence of an Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, which has been operating without limitations since November 23, 2016. Likewise, the Human Rights office was elevated to the rank of Secretary of State, allowing civil society organizations and the government to deepen the promotion and respect of these guarantees.
 
In May 2015, the Law for the Protection of Human Rights Defenders, Journalists, Social Communicators and Justice Operators was approved, which has been active since August 2016. With the accompaniment of human rights organizations and civil society, a Bureau of Interlocution was established, in order to improve the incidence, oversight, policy discussion and planning.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/government-of-honduras-assures-it-will-reach-the-last-consequences-to-clarify-the-abduction-of-garifuna-leaders-301104192.html

SOURCE The Government of the Republic of Honduras

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 9.71
2.64 %
Swiss Re 71.76
0.76 %
UBS Group 10.70
0.71 %
Givaudan 3’761.00
0.62 %
Lonza Grp 568.60
0.46 %
SGS 2’391.00
-1.24 %
ABB 22.77
-1.43 %
Nestle 108.10
-1.66 %
Roche Hldg G 316.10
-1.66 %
CieFinRichemont 56.50
-1.70 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

31.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Temenos Group
31.07.20
Rohstoffe: Eine Anlageklasse mit vielen Möglichkeiten
31.07.20
SMI fällt unter 200-Tage-Linie
30.07.20
Vontobel: derimail - Gold mit neuem Allzeithoch
30.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.65% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Walmart Inc
30.07.20
Seitwärts auf hohem Niveau | BX Swiss TV
27.07.20
Fed Pauses, Evaluates Pandemic Response
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

31.07.20
Schroders: Nachhaltigkeit: Sechs Bereiche, in denen sich die Unternehmenswelt verändern muss
30.07.20
Schroders: Worin besteht der Reiz von thematischen Investments?
29.07.20
Schroders: Gold hits record high - but is it really too expensive?
mehr
Seitwärts auf hohem Niveau | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Eurokurs steigt zeitweise auf den höchsten Stand seit Mai 2018
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger im Bullenmodus
Swiss Re bestätigt Milliardenverlust im ersten Halbjahr - Aktie legt zu
Nestlé wächst im Halbjahr um 2,8 Prozent aus eigener Kraft - Nestlé-Aktie nach Gewinnmitnahmen schwächer
SMI und DAX schliessen deutlich schwächer -- US-Börsen beenden Handel mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
Shell-Aktie deutlich schwächer: Ölkonzern schreibt Milliardenverlust
Credit Suisse steigert Quartalsgewinn um 24 Prozent und übertrifft Erwartungen klar - Umstrukturierungen geplant - CS-Aktie leichter
US-Wirtschaft erleidet Rekordeinbruch im zweiten Quartal
LafargeHolcim mit Umsatz- und Gewinneinbruch - LafargeHolcim-Aktie verliert
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO mit Einbussen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich schwächer aus dem Handel
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex zeigten sich am Freitag schwächer. Die US-Indizes zeigten sich zuletzt fester. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es vorwiegend bergab.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB