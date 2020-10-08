+++ Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple - kurz vor dem Ausbruch? Jetzt Krypto handeln! +++ -w-
08.10.2020 18:51:00

Government of Canada takes action to remove vessel Cormorant from Port of Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER, NS, Oct. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to removing wrecked, abandoned or hazardous vessels that pose a threat of pollution to the environment. Today, Minister Jordan announced another step toward the permanent removal of the vessel Cormorant located in Bridgewater, Nova Scotia, and the threat of pollution posed by the vessel.

Following a fair and competitive bid process, a contract has been awarded to RJ MacIsaac Construction Ltd. of Antigonish, Nova Scotia for the safe dismantling and removal of the Cormorant from the Port of Bridgewater. RJ MacIsaac Construction Ltd. is a marine construction and demolition company that specializes in ship recycling and other marine contracting. The contract is valued at $1.817 million

The Coast Guard and RJ MacIsaac Construction Ltd. will begin to mobilize personnel and equipment as quickly as possible this fall to begin the process of dismantling and removing the vessel. Project completion depends on a number of factors such as the environment and possible hazards on the vessel. More information will be provided as the project progresses.

Under the Wrecked, Abandoned or Hazardous Vessels Act that came into effect in July, 2019, the Government is taking action on vessels that pose a threat to the marine environment and communities.

The Cormorant is currently in the care and control of the Canadian Coast Guard.

Quotes

"This issue of abandoned and derelict vessels is a passion of mine, and the Cormorant vessel has been a personal priority for me both as a community member and a Member of Parliament for years. Our ports are not dumping grounds – they are hubs for community and industry. With the contract awarded, the safe and responsible removal of the Cormorant and the threat of pollution it poses is finally within our sight."

The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

Quick Facts

  • The former HMCS Cormorant was built in 1963. It is 74.7 metres long, 11.9 metres in breadth, and has a displacement of 2,350 long tonnes.
  • In September 2020, the Coast Guard issued a Request for Proposals seeking parties able to safely eliminate the threat of pollution posed by the vessel. That process closed on September 28, 2020.

Associated Links

  • EX HMCS Cormorant- Permanent Removal of Threat of Pollution to the Marine Environment (FP802-200064A)
  • Information: wrecked, abandoned and hazardous vessels
  • Canadian Coast Guard Environmental Response
  • Start Your Career With the Canadian Coast Guard

Stay Connected

  • Follow the Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.
  • Follow the Canadian Coast Guard on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.
  • Subscribe to receive our news releases and more via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit http://www.dfo-mpo.gc.ca/media/rss-eng.htm

 

SOURCE Canadian Coast Guard

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 55.26
4.26 %
Swiss Re 70.94
2.19 %
LafargeHolcim 43.78
1.77 %
Novartis 80.04
1.57 %
Swiss Life Hldg 359.60
1.35 %
CieFinRichemont 62.24
0.23 %
The Swatch Grp 222.60
0.23 %
Lonza Grp 553.00
0.14 %
UBS Group 10.75
0.00 %
Givaudan 3’991.00
-1.04 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

12:18
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.40% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) mit Lock-In auf Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc
12:16
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 12.25% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
09:54
Vontobel: derimail - Neue BRCs auf Schweizer Nebenwerte
08:11
Verunsicherung unter SMI-Anlegern wächst
07.10.20
COMEX Gold Market Activity in 2020
05.10.20
Erholung nach Trump’s Coronaschock?! | BX Swiss TV
02.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Credit Suisse, Julius Bär, UBS
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

05.10.20
Schroders: Motoren eines nachhaltigen Wandels: Anleger erwarten von den Unternehmen ein gesellschaftliches Bewusstsein
01.10.20
Schroders: Wird die Dekarbonisierung der Megatrend der nächsten zehn Jahre sein?
30.09.20
Schroders: Private real estate versus REITs - which performs best over the long term?
mehr
Erholung nach Trump’s Coronaschock?! | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Dufry-Aktie schiesst hoch: Dufry-Aktionäre segnen Kapitalerhöhung ab
Roche-Aktie im Minus: Roche-Lieferprobleme bedrohen britisches Coronavirus-Testprogramm
Krypto-Analyst erklärt: Jeden Tag geht eine grosse Menge an Bitcoin verloren
US-Indizes schliessen höher -- SMI beendet den Handel tiefer -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Neben Volkswagen und Goldman Sachs: Spotify-Gründer steigt bei schwedischem Tesla-Konkurrenten ein
Credit-Suisse-Aktie fester: Credit Suisse engagiert Beat Eberle als Sicherheitschef - Angepasste Finanzzahlen vorgelegt
Eli Lilly-Aktie gewinnt: Eli Lilly beantragt Notfallzulassung für COVID-19-Medikament
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger steigt himmelwärts
Idorsia-Aktie stärker: Idorsia will sich frisches Kapital beschaffen - Vorläufige Zahlen veröffentlicht
Bis zu eine Million neue Aktien: Apple gibt zwei Aktienpakete an CEO Tim Cook aus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI beendet den Handel im Plus -- DAX kann 13.000-Punkte-Marke halten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Am heimischen Markt wurden am Donnerstag Gewinne verbucht. Auch der deutsche Leitindex konnte zulegen. Auf dem asiatischen Parkett konnten sich Anleger am Donnerstag nicht auf eine klare Richtung einigen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB