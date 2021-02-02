SMI 10’821 0.8%  SPI 13’492 0.9%  Dow 30’795 1.9%  DAX 13’845 1.6%  Euro 1.0806 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’596 1.9%  Gold 1’837 -1.3%  Bitcoin 31’439 4.5%  Dollar 0.8984 0.2%  Öl 57.7 2.6% 
Government of Canada supports projects to encourage vaccine uptake in Canada

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Vaccines save lives and help prevent and control the spread of serious infectious diseases. To keep Canadians safe from COVID-19 and other diseases, the Government of Canada is ensuring that Canadians are confident about getting vaccinated, by increasing access to reliable, accurate and timely information about vaccines.

We must ensure that all Canadians understand how vaccines protect them, their loved ones, and their communities, especially as COVID-19 vaccines are rolled out across the country. Today, the Minister of Health, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, announced an investment of more than $64 million through the Immunization Partnership Fund (IPF) to help partners across the country in Canada increase COVID-19 vaccination uptake. 

This includes $30.25 million for community-led projects to increase vaccine confidence by addressing gaps in knowledge, attitudes and beliefs related to vaccination. This funding will be used to develop tailored, targeted tools and educational resources to raise awareness of, and confidence in, the COVID-19 vaccines. These funds will also support the efforts of community members and leaders to increase vaccine confidence and address barriers to access and acceptance within their communities.

Getting vaccinated keeps you safe. The Government recognizes that some Canadians have concerns about vaccines, which is why the Government of Canada is partnering with health and allied health professionals' organizations to develop resources that answer Canadians' questions and promote the understanding of and confidence in COVID-19 vaccines.

Today's announcement also includes $32.5 million for provincial and territorial governments to enhance their electronic vaccination registries and improve tracking of vaccine uptake across Canada. Each province and territory will receive up to $2.5 million in funding from now through March 2023.

The government continues to work with Indigenous leaders, experts, advisors, manufacturers and healthcare partners to allocate, distribute and administer safe and effective vaccines as quickly as possible for all who choose to be vaccinated, in an efficient and equitable manner. 

Quotes

"Vaccines are an important and effective way to protect Canadians and stop the spread of COVID-19. Working with our partners, we will make sure that Canadians have the latest information about how and when they can get vaccinated, but also why they should get vaccinated. Through these partnerships, we are ensuring that Canadians make informed and confident vaccine choices for themselves and their families. Increasing vaccination uptake and acceptance is how we can work together to protect those most at-risk."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu 
Minister of Health 

"All Canadians deserve a chance to achieve optimal health. This includes having access to credible information about vaccination and the opportunity to have open conversations with healthcare providers. Doctors, nurses, midwives, other healthcare providers and community leaders are invaluable in sharing knowledge to help to keep us all safe, especially during a pandemic."

Dr. Theresa Tam, Chief Public Health Officer
Public Health Agency of Canada

Quick Facts

  • In 2016, the Government of Canada committed $25 million in grants and contributions funding over five years to improving vaccination coverage rates in Canada. This included approximately $3 million per year over five years (2016-2021) to the IPF to improve vaccine coverage by supporting health partners across Canada.
  • As part of the overall funding amount, a total of $1.3 million has already been provided to several partners to develop resources that respond to COVID-19 and promote acceptance and uptake of COVID-19 vaccines. Recipients include Public Health Association of British Columbia, the Canadian Association of Midwives, the Canadian Paediatric Society and the governments of Yukon, Nunavut and Northwest Territories, the Saskatchewan Health Authority and The Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada.
  • The IPF has funded 21 projects to improve access to vaccination and increase vaccine uptake. This includes: specialized training for healthcare providers in counselling women who are pregnant or of child-bearing age about vaccination, developing electronic vaccination reminder systems; and developing a smartphone vaccination tracking application. Full project descriptions can be found at the following link: IPF Projects Funded
  • The IPF has supported projects in eight provinces, three territories, and with several national stakeholders, including: the Public Health Association of British Columbia, the Canadian Association of Midwives, the Canadian Paediatric Society and The Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada.
  • An open solicitation for proposals will launch February 2, 2021. Information pertaining to the objective of the funding and how to apply can be found at the following link: Immunization Partnership Fund: Increasing confidence, acceptance and uptake of Covid-19 vaccines
  • Vaccine hesitancy is a complex issue due to multiple factors that erode public confidence in vaccines. The Government of Canada is working closely with social scientists, provinces, territories and partner organizations to better understand the reasons behind vaccine hesitancy. The Government of Canada spends $18 million every year on vaccination surveillance, promotion, education, outreach and guidance.

Associated Links

Vaccination and Immunization 
Immunization Partnership Fund

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

