Government of Canada supports initiative to address workplace sexual harassment and improve access to justice in Canada

OTTAWA, ON, March 3, 2021 /CNW/ - All individuals have the right to a safe workplace with fair treatment for all. Sexual harassment impacts the health and well-being of those involved, as well as their ability to perform their jobs to the best of their ability. Creating and maintaining workplaces where everyone – no matter their gender identity or expression – can be safe, respected and able to focus on their work is a priority for the Government of Canada.

Today, the Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, announced the Government of Canada's support to Botler AI for the Pan-Canadian Triage System for Sexual Harassment, Misconduct & Violence.

Botler AI has created an artificial intelligence system that anonymously sorts sexual misconduct complaints across Canada based on the details of individual situations and provides users with a personalized set of resources relevant to their own case. The process also references the appropriate laws at both the federal and provincial or territorial level, based on the location of the incident, allowing victims of sexual harassment to access the legal information they need.

Botler AI is a company that focuses on utilizing technology to develop products in the legal space and increase legal education. The Department of Justice Canada is providing $371,000 over five years in funding to Botler AI for this project.

Today's announcement is part of the Budget 2018's $50 million over five years of funding to address workplace sexual harassment. Of this amount, $25 million is dedicated to organizations so that they can increase their ability to provide legal advice and information to support complainants of sexual harassment in the workplace. Another $25 million is dedicated to organizations to enable them to provide public legal education and information to workers.

Quotes

"Everyone has the right to feel safe and secure in their workplace. I am proud to support Botler AI's innovative project, which will ensure that individuals who have experienced workplace sexual harassment can find the legal resources they need to get justice. We all have important roles to play in creating and maintaining workspaces where everyone can feel safe and respected."

The Honourable David Lametti, P.C., Q.C., M.P.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

"It is truly unacceptable that, in 2021, we still hear stories every day about sexual misconduct in workplaces right across the country. When sexual harassment occurs, it impacts the health and well-being of those involved, as well as their ability to perform their jobs, and creates a negative, environment for all. I am proud to be supporting Montreal-based Botler AI in its efforts to harness digital technology to address sexual harassment in the workplace."

The Honourable Marc Miller

Minister of Indigenous Services

"Botler for Citizen's mission is to empower all individuals encountering traumatic harassment, violence and misconduct in the workplace and in society to pursue their legal rights, through our secure, confidential and personalized first response system. With the support of the Department of Justice Canada, Botler's Artificial Intelligence-powered hybrid legal service delivery model is establishing the pioneering, definitive global precedent for citizen-empowerment, and democratizing access to the largest legal support network, of this kind, on the planet. It is an honour and privilege for Botler to partner with the Department of Justice Canada to establish Canadian leadership in the global arena."

Ritika Dutt.

Chief Executive Officer, Botler AI

Quick Facts

In 2018, Statistics Canada released a study on all forms of harassment in Canadian workplaces. Statistics Canada found 19% of women and 13% of men reported that they had experienced harassment in their workplace. Women were more likely to report sexual harassment in their workplaces.

In 2016, 48% of workers in Canada were women (Statistics Canada, 2017), and in a survey conducted by Employment and Social Development Canada in 2017, 94% of respondents who reported experiencing sexual harassment in the workplace were women.

