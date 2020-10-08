+++ Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple - kurz vor dem Ausbruch? Jetzt Krypto handeln! +++ -w-
08.10.2020 20:16:00

Government of Canada supports climate action by not-for-profit and educational organizations

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada will continue to protect the health and safety of all Canadians, while working towards a safe, sustainable, and green economic recovery from the COVID–19 pandemic.

The Government of Canada supports creative initiatives for a healthy planet! (CNW Group/Environment and Climate Change Canada)

Today, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, announced approximately $368,000 in federal funding from the Climate Action Fund to support six initiatives by not-for-profit organizations and educational institutions that inspire Canadians to take climate action and promote awareness of climate change in their communities.

The funding supports a variety of climate action activities, which include developing educational material for students about carbon policies, engaging youth, First Nations and small and medium-sized businesses to address waste and climate change, and supporting the creation of a mobile app that raised awareness about food waste and recovery.

In 2019–2020, the Climate Action Fund provided up to $3 million to support projects delivered by students, youth, Indigenous peoples and organizations, not-for-profit organizations, small and medium-sized businesses, and research and educational institutions that raise awareness of climate change and encourage others to take meaningful climate action.

Quotes

"The climate actions we take today will impact future generations and stand as our legacy. We encourage Canadians to participate in conversations and activities on climate change to learn how to be part of the solution. The not-for-profit and educational organization initiatives we support are key to addressing the climate change challenges we face in our communities."
– The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

Quick facts

  • A total of 19 projects were selected for funding from the 2019–2020 Climate Action Fund (CAF) intake.
  • Since 2018, CAF has supported a wide variety of initiatives that increase engagement or build capacity for climate action.
  • Starting in 2020, CAF is contributing up to $15 million over five years to support community-based climate action projects through the new Climate Action and Awareness Fund.
  • The Climate Action and Awareness Fund launched on September 17, 2020. Indigenous organizations, not-for-profit non-governmental organizations, university or academic institutions can apply until October 21, 2020.

Associated links

  • Canada supports climate action by not-for-profit and educational organizations
  • Climate Action Fund
  • Climate Action and Awareness Fund
  • Pan-Canadian Framework on Clean Growth and Climate Change

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 55.26
4.26 %
Swiss Re 70.94
2.19 %
LafargeHolcim 43.78
1.77 %
Novartis 80.04
1.57 %
Swiss Life Hldg 359.60
1.35 %
CieFinRichemont 62.24
0.23 %
The Swatch Grp 222.60
0.23 %
Lonza Grp 553.00
0.14 %
UBS Group 10.75
0.00 %
Givaudan 3’991.00
-1.04 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

12:18
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.40% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) mit Lock-In auf Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc
12:16
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 12.25% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
09:54
Vontobel: derimail - Neue BRCs auf Schweizer Nebenwerte
08:11
Verunsicherung unter SMI-Anlegern wächst
07.10.20
COMEX Gold Market Activity in 2020
05.10.20
Erholung nach Trump’s Coronaschock?! | BX Swiss TV
02.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Credit Suisse, Julius Bär, UBS
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

05.10.20
Schroders: Motoren eines nachhaltigen Wandels: Anleger erwarten von den Unternehmen ein gesellschaftliches Bewusstsein
01.10.20
Schroders: Wird die Dekarbonisierung der Megatrend der nächsten zehn Jahre sein?
30.09.20
Schroders: Private real estate versus REITs - which performs best over the long term?
mehr
Erholung nach Trump’s Coronaschock?! | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Dufry-Aktie schiesst hoch: Dufry-Aktionäre segnen Kapitalerhöhung ab
Roche-Aktie im Minus: Roche-Lieferprobleme bedrohen britisches Coronavirus-Testprogramm
Krypto-Analyst erklärt: Jeden Tag geht eine grosse Menge an Bitcoin verloren
US-Indizes schliessen höher -- SMI beendet den Handel tiefer -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Neben Volkswagen und Goldman Sachs: Spotify-Gründer steigt bei schwedischem Tesla-Konkurrenten ein
Credit-Suisse-Aktie fester: Credit Suisse engagiert Beat Eberle als Sicherheitschef - Angepasste Finanzzahlen vorgelegt
Eli Lilly-Aktie gewinnt: Eli Lilly beantragt Notfallzulassung für COVID-19-Medikament
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger steigt himmelwärts
Idorsia-Aktie stärker: Idorsia will sich frisches Kapital beschaffen - Vorläufige Zahlen veröffentlicht
Bis zu eine Million neue Aktien: Apple gibt zwei Aktienpakete an CEO Tim Cook aus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI beendet den Handel im Plus -- DAX kann 13.000-Punkte-Marke halten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Am heimischen Markt wurden am Donnerstag Gewinne verbucht. Auch der deutsche Leitindex konnte zulegen. Auf dem asiatischen Parkett konnten sich Anleger am Donnerstag nicht auf eine klare Richtung einigen. US-Anleger griffen zu.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB