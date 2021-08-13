Government of Canada supporting the Calgary International Airport with new funding

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Helping airports mitigate the financial impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic is part of the Government of Canada's strategy to ensure that our air transportation system provides Canadians with choice, connectivity, and affordable air travel. Investments in airport infrastructure are crucial to maintain safety, security, and connectivity for travellers, airport workers, and communities.

Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, and the Minister and Special Representative for the Prairies, the Honourable Jim Carr, announced new funding to help the Calgary International Airport recover from the effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic and to support important transportation infrastructure projects at the airport.

The Government of Canada is providing the Calgary International Airport with close to $57.5 million from Transport Canada's Airport Critical Infrastructure Program for the rehabilitation of the west runway (Runway 17R/35L).

The project will include removing the existing pavement structure, recycling all materials, rehabilitating the runway structure, installing new Runway End Safety Areas, and upgrading the runway's electrical system. This project will help ensure continued airport safety for passengers, air crews, and airport workers.

"Canada's airports are major contributors to our economy and play a crucial role in sustaining the social and economic well-being of our communities. This financial support will ensure that, as Canada works towards recovery and travel restart post pandemic, the Calgary International Airport will be able to provide regional accessibility and safe, reliable, and efficient air services for residents and workers in the City of Calgary and its surrounding communities."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

"The Calgary International Airport keeps Albertans connected. Today, we're investing nearly $57.5 million through the Airport Critical Infrastructure Program for the rehabilitation of the runway to enhance airport safety for travellers, air crews, and airport workers. This funding will allow for important upgrades while bolstering the regional economy as we recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic."

The Honourable Jim Carr

Minister and Special Representative for the Prairies

"On behalf of the crew at YYC Calgary International Airport, I'd like to thank the federal government for their investment in the West Runway Rehabilitation project, a critical piece of YYC infrastructure. The project will take two to three years to complete and create 200 to 300 jobs for Albertans. This investment reinforces our role as a vital hub well positioned to contribute to the economic growth of the region, and ensures the demands of passenger and cargo traffic are met as we look forward to a safe and secure return to travel."

Bob Sartor

President and CEO

The Calgary Airport Authority

The Airport Critical Infrastructure Program, launched in May 2021 , will distribute $489.6 million in funding over five years to airports for eligible infrastructure projects related to safety, security, or connectivity to mass transit systems.

, will distribute in funding over five years to airports for eligible infrastructure projects related to safety, security, or connectivity to mass transit systems. The federal contribution for the project at the Calgary International Airport will be up to 50% of total eligible expenditures of the project, to a maximum contribution of $57,484,066 . The Airport will provide the remaining funding for the project.

International Airport will be up to 50% of total eligible expenditures of the project, to a maximum contribution of . The Airport will provide the remaining funding for the project. First introduced in the 2020 Fall Economic Statement, the Airport Critical Infrastructure Program is part of a federal stimulus recovery plan designed to build a stronger, more inclusive, and more resilient economy post-COVID-19.

