08.02.2020 20:30:00

Government of Canada Repatriates Canadians and their families from the Epicentre of the 2019-nCoV Outbreak in China

TRENTON, ON, Feb. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - Yesterday, we welcomed home 174 Canadians and their family members travelling on a Government of Canada-chartered plane, as well as 39 who travelled on a second flight led by the United States from Wuhan, China.

The repatriated Canadians and their family members were met at Canadian Forces Base Trenton by Canada Border Services Agency officers, and were thoroughly assessed by quarantine officers from the Public Health Agency of Canada.

They will stay in isolation at CFB Trenton for 14 days, out of an abundance of caution, to reduce the risk of spread of the virus. Of the 213 returning Canadians and their family members, none have exhibited symptoms of the novel coronavirus.

A second and final chartered flight is planned to transport Canadians from Wuhan to Canada.

We welcome the leadership of the World Health Organization and continue to work with our international partners to support the global initiatives that are helping to strengthen health systems and to improve early detection of viruses such as the novel coronavirus. We will also continue working with provinces and territories in the days and weeks to come, as well as continuing to liaise with Canadian consular officials to assist other Canadians who may be affected.

We would like to remind Canadians that the risk of spread of this virus within Canada remains low at this time. We have measures in place to protect the health and safety of Canadians here at home and those who are returning.

Quotes

"I want to thank everyone who helped bring these Canadians home safely. They have undoubtedly undergone a stressful situation and we are thankful that they are back in Canada. I want to remind Canadians that the risk of spread of this virus within the country remains low, and that we will continue working with our partners, including the World Health Organization, to ensure the health and safety of Canadians remains protected. "

The Honourable Patty Hajdu
Minister of Health

"The Government of Canada welcomes the safe return of Canadians and their families from Wuhan, China. Two thirds of Canadians who were seeking to leave Wuhan have now been evacuated, and we continue to work tirelessly to assist all Canadians seeking to return home. I'd like to especially thank our American partners for their support with these efforts."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne
Minister of Foreign Affairs

Related Links
2019 novel coronavirus: Outbreak update

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

07.02.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
07.02.20
Coronavirus hat Rohstoffmärkte doch noch im Griff
07.02.20
SMI schliesst erstmals über 11.000 Punkten
07.02.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Kehrt in Abwärtstrendkanal ein / LafargeHolcim – Droht ein langfristiger Kursrückgang?
06.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.10% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (63%) auf Danone SA, Daimler AG, Unilever NV
03.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
30.01.20
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV
23.01.20
SONIA: Höchste Zeit, die Zinsen zu senken
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

07.02.20
Schroders: Die Dominanz der US-Superstar-Unternehmen und die Konsequenzen für Anleger
07.02.20
Schroders: Umweltgerechtes Wachstum: Der Traum einer kohlenstoffarmen Welt?
30.01.20
Schroders: Wie nachhaltiges Investieren unsere zunehmende Öko-Angst beruhigen könnte
mehr
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Coronavirus: Roche, Novartis und Co. müssen den Betrieb in China vorübergehend einstellen
Credit Suisse-Aktie leicht erholt: Credit Suisse ernennt Gottstein zum CEO - Thiam tritt zum 14.2. zurück
MasterCard-CEO gibt Preis, was hinter dem Ausstieg bei Libra wirklich steckt
SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schwächer -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich nach
EMS-CHEMIE trotz Umsatzrückgang mit Gewinnplus - Aktie dämmt Verluste ein
Tesla und Bitcoin: Diese Ähnlichkeiten erkennt Krypto-Experte Novogratz
Analyst Acampora warnt vor längst überfälliger Marktkorrektur
SPD unterstützt grünen Vorschlag von 10.000 Euro Wind-Abgabe
Hedgefonds Elliott baut Softbank-Anteil aus und erhöht Druck
Zweite Schweizer Gemeinde gestattet Steuerzahlungen in Bitcoin

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schwächer -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich nach
Die heimischen sowie die deutsche Börse gaben am Freitag nach. An der Wall Street zogen sich Anleger zurück. An Asiens Börsen kam es vor dem Wochenende zu Gewinnmitnahmen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;