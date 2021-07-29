SMI 12’087 0.1%  SPI 15’534 0.1%  Dow 35’146 0.6%  DAX 15’640 0.5%  Euro 1.0770 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’117 0.3%  Gold 1’830 1.3%  Bitcoin 36’010 -1.1%  Dollar 0.9060 -0.4%  Öl 75.5 1.0% 
29.07.2021 19:37:00

Government of Canada Releases Recommendations for Moving Forward on Canada's First National Infrastructure Assessment

TORONTO, July 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Investing in infrastructure keeps our economy moving and communities thriving. The Government of Canada is working to ensure that every dollar spent in infrastructure achieves triple benefits – that is, grows our economy and create jobs, tackles climate change and contributes to building a more resilient and inclusive country for all. Key to this work is Canada's National Infrastructure Assessment, which will provide independent advice based on data, varied expertise and broad engagement, on how infrastructure investments can best achieve these objectives.

Today, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities joined Tamara Vrooman, Chair of the Canada Infrastructure Bank and Jan De Silva, President & CEO of Toronto Region Board of Trade, to release the recommendations for Moving Forward on the National Infrastructure Assessment that summarizes consultation findings to inform the National Infrastructure Assessment. Launched last March, the consultation – named  "Building the Canada We Want in 2050" –  sought input from the public, Indigenous communities and organizations, provinces, territories, municipalities, and stakeholders on three main priorities of the assessment:

  • Assessing Canada's infrastructure needs and establishing a long-term vision;
  • Improving coordination among infrastructure owners and funders; and
  • Determining the best ways to fund and finance infrastructure.

Over 300 organizations and individuals shared their views and ideas, providing essential information on how the National Infrastructure Assessment might address these three priorities. 

Their submissions were clear.  There is strong support for an independent advisory body to lead an evidence-based process to identify Canada's infrastructure needs over the near, medium, and long term in order to achieve critical economic, social, and environmental outcomes.  This initiative should leverage global best practices and domestic expertise; identify Canada's infrastructure needs and deficit; and develop a strategic roadmap for infrastructure investments that meet our needs and drive us to net-zero emissions.

The pandemic has caused economic challenges, making it even more critical to create jobs, and accelerate growth. Coupled with the need to address the climate crisis and address disparities to promote inclusion and resilience, long-term and well-coordinated investments in infrastructure have become even more important.

We now have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build the Canada we want as we invest in our recovery. It is a critical time to build a more prosperous, inclusive and resilient Canada together, and this Assessment will help us get there with a more strategic, longer-term approach to infrastructure decisions. 

Quote

"Our well-being, our prosperity, and our success in tackling climate change over the coming decades will depend on many things, including smart investments in 21st century infrastructure that support a net-zero economy and a stronger quality of life for all Canadians.  Through the recommendations for moving forward on the National Infrastructure Assessment, we are working together to achieve that."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Infrastructure is a powerful lever for positive change. It strengthens our economy, future-proofs our communities and is central to our actions on climate change. By proactively thinking now about infrastructure for the long-term, we can make impactful investments that benefit generations to come. The Canada Infrastructure Bank looks forward to contributing innovative investment ideas to support the National Infrastructure Assessment and further build Canada's global leadership in infrastructure."

Tamara Vrooman, Chair of the Canada Infrastructure Bank

"Canada's infrastructure is the foundation of our economic success – but must be renewed to compete in the 21st century. As our country begins its economic recovery, both public and private investments must be guided by a long-term strategic plan. The National Infrastructure Assessment provides our communities with the opportunity to move beyond short-term thinking, maximize the benefits of investments and lay the foundation for a prosperous economy."

Jan De Silva, President & CEO, Toronto Region Board of Trade

Quick facts

Associated links

﻿

