Government of Canada reaches tentative agreement with Public Service Alliance of Canada

OTTAWA, ON, July 10, 2020 /CNW/ - In keeping with its commitment to reach agreements that are both fair to employees and reasonable for Canadians, the Government of Canada reached a tentative agreement with Canada's largest federal public service union, the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), on July 9, 2020. If ratified, the Government of Canada will have reached agreements covering close to 60 percent of public servants for this round of bargaining.

The three-year tentative agreement applies to close to 84,000 represented and unrepresented federal employees in the Program and Administrative Services (PA) group. The tentative agreement would provide general economic and group-specific increases totaling 6.64 percent over three years, ending in July 2021, with the lowest increase in the final year, in line with the current economic context. New provisions for caregiver leave, extended parental leave, and up to 10 days of domestic violence leave are also included in the tentative agreement.

The government remains committed to reaching collective agreements with all outstanding bargaining units for this round of bargaining, including those represented by the PSAC.

At the same time, the government has also reached a tentative agreement with the PSAC to compensate employees for damages incurred by the Phoenix pay system and the late implementation of the 2014 collective agreements. If approved, this compensation agreement will apply to PSAC's 140,000 members who are paid through the Phoenix pay system.

Similar to the Phoenix compensation agreement co-developed by the federal government and other bargaining agents in 2019, there are measures in this agreement to help those who had financial costs and lost investment income, and who faced personal and financial hardships. The agreement also includes general damages compensation for current and former PSAC employees.

"I am pleased that employees in the PA group, many of whom have been supporting critical services to Canadians during the pandemic, have a new tentative agreement, and that all employees represented by PSAC will receive compensation for the toll that the Phoenix pay system has had on their lives. This is a testament to our commitment to reaching fair and equitable agreements, mindful of today's economic and fiscal context."

- The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, President of the Treasury Board of Canada

The Program and Administrative Services (PA) Group is one of the largest groups of represented employees across the federal government.

Employees in this group are responsible for program administration, information services, communications, secretarial services, office equipment, administrative services, welfare programs, clerical functions and data processing.

