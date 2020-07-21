+++ Die charttechnische Situation beim Bitcoin spitzt sich zu. Bitcoin vor größerer Bewegung. Jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
21.07.2020 23:48:00

Government of Canada reaches another tentative agreement with Public Service Alliance of Canada

OTTAWA, ON, July 21, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada reached another tentative agreement with Canada's largest federal public service union, the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), on July 21, 2020.

The three-year tentative agreement applies to close to 10,000 represented and unrepresented federal employees in the Technical Services (TC) group. The tentative agreement would provide general economic and group-specific increases totaling 6.64 percent over three years, ending in July 2021, with the lowest increase in the final year, in line with the current economic context. New provisions for caregiver leave, extended parental leave, and up to 10 days of domestic violence leave are also included in the tentative agreement.

The government remains committed to reaching collective agreements with all outstanding bargaining units for this round of bargaining, including those represented by the PSAC.

"We are pleased to have reached another agreement with the Public Service Alliance of Canada and are encouraged by the progress that we are making in our negotiations. Once again, this tentative agreement demonstrates that our government remains committed to reaching agreements that are mindful of today's economic and fiscal context, fair to employees, and reasonable for Canadians."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, President of the Treasury Board of Canada

Quick Facts

  • Subject to ratification, the Government of Canada has reached agreements that cover 60 percent of public servants for this round of bargaining.
  • The Technical Services group includes a diverse range of employees working in federal departments across Canada, including engineering and scientific support personnel, inspectors, general technicians, draftspeople, illustrators, and photographers.

Stay connected

Twitter: @TBS_Canada 
Facebook: www.facebook.com/YourGovernmentatWork/ 
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tbs-sct/

SOURCE Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Adecco Group 47.51
4.05 %
UBS Group 11.56
2.62 %
Swiss Re 77.26
1.39 %
CS Group 10.17
1.14 %
Swiss Life Hldg 361.40
1.09 %
Roche Hldg G 341.05
-0.51 %
Alcon 56.68
-0.56 %
Givaudan 3’748.00
-0.90 %
SGS 2’415.00
-1.51 %
Novartis 81.12
-1.92 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

21.07.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
21.07.20
Options Review: H1 2020
21.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Swatch Group AG, Adecco Group AG, Credit Suisse Group AG
21.07.20
Vontobel: 10% Coupon auf 20% verdoppeln?
21.07.20
SMI vor neuem Verlaufshoch
20.07.20
Berichtssaison bringt Zahlenflut | BX Swiss TV
13.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

21.07.20
Schroders: Wird Covid-19 die Inflation zurückbringen?
17.07.20
Schroders: Video: Is Big Tech under threat?
17.07.20
Schroders: Johanna Kyrklund - Are markets paying enough attention?
mehr
Berichtssaison bringt Zahlenflut | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ähnlichkeiten zu 1929: Kommt ein Mega-Crash auf uns zu?
Novartis-Aktie im Minus: Corona-Rücksetzer im zweiten Quartal
UBS verdient im zweiten Quartal wegen Wertberichtigungen weniger als im Vorjahr - Aktie trotzdem stärker
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO schiesst hoch
Wirecard-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Pleite kann teuer für den Staat werden
SMI schliesst schwächer -- DAX beendet Handel stärker -- Dow Jones zum Schluss stärker, NASDAQ Composite nach Rekordhoch klar im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
BioNTech-Aktie legt deutlich zu: BioNTech-Impfstoffkandidat fördert Bildung von 'Gedächtniszellen' - Geldmittel über Kapitalerhöhung
ARYZTA setzt GV auf 16. September an und prüft Übernahmeangebote - Aktie springt zweistellig hoch
Verbot von Kryptowährungen geplant: Indien legt Gesetzesentwurf vor
ams-Aktie legt zu: Anscheinend Umsatz von über 10 Milliarden Euro angepeilt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst schwächer -- DAX beendet Handel stärker -- Dow Jones zum Schluss stärker, NASDAQ Composite nach Rekordhoch klar im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
An der Wall Street bewegen sich die Kurse am Dienstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Der heimische Markt verbuchte am Dienstag Abschläge, der deutsche Leitindex legte zu. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen Gewinne aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB