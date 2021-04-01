SMI 11’058 -0.6%  SPI 14’015 -0.5%  Dow 32’982 -0.3%  DAX 15’008 0.0%  Euro 1.1069 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’919 -0.2%  Gold 1’707 1.3%  Bitcoin 55’580 0.5%  Dollar 0.9439 0.2%  Öl 63.6 -0.6% 
01.04.2021 02:23:00

Government of Canada launches public engagement to hear from Canadians on access to information

OTTAWA, ON, March 31, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is working to ensure that access to information reflects today's digital world and Canadians' expectations for accessible, timely, and trustworthy information.

Today, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, President of the Treasury Board, launched  online public consultations with Canadians, Indigenous peoples, and other interested stakeholders on Canada's Access to Information Review.

The access to information review will build on targeted changes made to the Access to Information Act in 2019. Over the coming months, Canadians, Indigenous groups and representatives, academics, members of the media, civil society organizations, and other interested stakeholders, are invited to provide written submissions as well as participate in virtual discussions over roundtables and workshops on a variety of access to information issues across three main areas of examination: 

  • the legislative framework;
  • opportunities to improve proactive publication to make information openly available;
  • assessing processes and systems to improve service and reduce delays.

The Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat will continue to work with the offices of the Information Commissioner and Privacy Commissioner throughout the review process. Their input continues to provide valuable insights on access to information challenges as well as on opportunities for improvement.

The Government encourages all interested Canadians and Indigenous peoples to participate in the review and help strengthen the access to information regime. 

Quote

"The Access to Information Act review follows a series of changes made to the Act in 2019, including more proactive disclosures of government information. This phase represents the first full review of the Act in 30 years. It will allow us to better address access to information challenges and ensure that access to information in Canada continues to reflect today's digital world. We invite all Canadians to participate to help strengthen our access to Information system."

-       The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, President of the Treasury Board

Associated Links

  • ATI Review Public Engagement Platform
  • Reviewing access to information
  • Government of Canada launches access to information review
  • Government completes major improvements to the Access to Information Act
  • The Access to Information Act
  • Proactive Disclosure

SOURCE Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat

