Government of Canada invests in transportation infrastructure at the Stewart World Port to move goods to market

STEWART, BC, Aug. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - The quality of Canada's transportation infrastructure and the efficiency of the country's trade corridors are key to the success of Canadian companies in the global marketplace. The Government of Canada invests in infrastructure projects that create quality, middle-class jobs and support economic growth.

Today, the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, announced a major investment of $13.1 million for a project that will increase capacity at the Stewart World Port and move Canadian goods to international markets more efficiently.

The project will increase capacity and improve the fluidity of emerging export commodities such as bulk wood, mineral and agricultural products from Northern British Columbia, Yukon, Alberta and Saskatchewan. The project consists of installing bulk loading conveyor systems and power and control facilities at the Stewart World Port.

This work will improve the region's transportation system for moving bulk commodities, enabling shippers to save time and costs by moving goods directly from Northern British Columbia, Yukon, Alberta and Saskatchewan to overseas markets via the port instead of trucking or shipping by rail to other western marine port locations. This will also allow for reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.

These investments are expected to have important economic and employment benefits for the region by creating an estimated 275 jobs in the region during construction.

The Government of Canada is supporting infrastructure projects that contribute most to Canada's success in international trade. Trade diversification is a key component of the National Trade Corridors Fund, through projects that:

improve the fluidity and performance of the transportation system to increase the value and volume of goods exported from Canada to overseas markets; and

Quote

"Our government is investing in Canada's economy by making improvements to our trade and transportation corridors. We are supporting projects to efficiently move goods to market and people to their destinations, stimulate economic growth, create quality middle-class jobs, and ensure that Canada's transportation networks remain competitive and efficient."

The Honourable Marc Garneau

Minister of Transport

Quick Facts

An efficient and reliable transportation network is key to Canada's economic growth. The Government of Canada , through the National Trade Corridors Fund, is making investments that will support the flow of goods to international markets. While the United States continues to be Canada's top trade partner with $741.4 billion in trade ( $437.6 billion exported, $303.8 billion imported) in 2018, trade is growing with international markets. From 2015 to 2018, trade with Asia (excluding the Middle East ) grew by 18.9 per cent to $199.2 billion and trade with the European Union grew by 19 per cent since 2015 to $118.1 billion in 2018.

