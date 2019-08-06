Government of Canada invests in transportation infrastructure at the Port of Johnstown to move goods to market

JOHNSTOWN, ON, Aug. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - The quality of Canada's transportation infrastructure and the efficiency of the country's trade corridors are key to the success of Canadian companies in the global marketplace. The Government of Canada invests in infrastructure projects that create quality, middle-class jobs and support economic growth.

Today, the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, announced a major investment of $4.8 million for a project that will increase efficiency at the Port of Johnstown and move Canadian goods to international markets.

To improve productivity at the port, which is located on the west bank of the St. Lawrence Seaway, nine ageing grain loading spouts will be replaced with four more efficient and modern spouts so that larger vessels can be loaded more quickly. A new grain bin will be added to increase the port's storage capacity. This renewal and expansion work will ensure the Port of Johnstown can grow as a strategically located major export gateway for Eastern Canada's agricultural producers.

These investments are expected to have important economic and employment benefits for the region by creating an estimated 100 jobs in the region during construction.

The Government of Canada is supporting infrastructure projects that contribute most to Canada's success in international trade. Trade diversification is a key component of the National Trade Corridors Fund, through projects that:

improve the fluidity and performance of the transportation system to increase the value and volume of goods exported from Canada to overseas markets; and

Quotes

"Our government is investing in Canada's economy by making improvements to our trade and transportation corridors. We are supporting projects to efficiently move goods to market and people to their destinations, stimulate economic growth, create quality middle-class jobs, and ensure that Canada's transportation networks remain competitive and efficient."

The Honourable Marc Garneau

Minister of Transport

"I know this was an important project for Eastern Ontario and I am pleased that it is going ahead. I am pleased that this important project is going ahead. The Port of Johnstown is a strategic economic gateway and ensuring that we address transportation bottlenecks and develop strategies to minimize congestion is vital to fostering long-term prosperity in our community".

Francis Drouin

Member of Parliament for Glengarry-Prescott-Russell

Quick Facts

An efficient and reliable transportation network is key to Canada's economic growth. The Government of Canada , through the National Trade Corridors Fund, is making investments that will support the flow of goods to international markets. While the United States continues to be Canada's top trade partner with $741.4 billion in trade ( $437.6 billion exported, $303.8 billion imported) in 2018, trade is growing with international markets. From 2015 to 2018, trade with Asia (excluding the Middle East ) grew by 18.9 per cent to $199.2 billion and trade with the European Union grew by 19 per cent since 2015 to $118.1 billion in 2018.

is making investments that help Canadian exporters accelerate their presence in new markets, and take advantage of the new opportunities that exist because of the trade agreements the Government has secured in the past three years. By investing in export-intensive industries, the Government is committed to the creation of well-paying jobs and strengthening economy. The Port of Johnstown provides international market access for agriculture producers in Ontario and Quebec . New trade agreements and growing international demand for Canadian grain products such as wheat, corn and soybeans have fueled a 150 per cent rise in exports at the Port of Johnstown since 2011. The port handled a record high of $115 million in grain products in the 2018 crop year.

provides international market access for agriculture producers in and . New trade agreements and growing international demand for Canadian grain products such as wheat, corn and soybeans have fueled a 150 per cent rise in exports at the Port of since 2011. The port handled a record high of in grain products in the 2018 crop year. Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

