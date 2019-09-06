Government of Canada invests in reliable bus service in northern British Columbia

PRINCE GEORGE, BC, Sept. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Residents of northern British Columbia will continue to have safe, reliable and affordable inter-city transportation options thanks to funding from the Government of Canada, in partnership with the Province of British Columbia.

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science, and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada announced it will fund 50 percent of the costs of a northern inter-city transportation service, similar to BC Bus North, through to March 31, 2021.

The inter-city transportation service will serve 70 communities, including 25 First Nations, and help residents safely access medical appointments, legal counsel and other essential services that are not available in smaller centers. Preserving inter-city bus service will also provide an essential transportation option that goes beyond access to services. Traveling between northern communities will help residents maintain connections to family and friends, and provides vital infrastructure needed to maintain the local economy.

BC Transit, on behalf of the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, is leading a competitive procurement process for service providers for BC Bus North's current routes. Additional details will be made available on completion of the procurement process.

On May 31, 2018 , inter-city bus provider Greyhound Canada ceased operating in western Canada , with the exception of a route between Vancouver, B.C. , and Seattle, WA.

Elsewhere in B.C., private sector transportation providers are servicing the majority of the routes vacated by Greyhound Canada.

On June 4, 2018 , the Province of British Columbia launched a provincially-funded interim service, BC Bus North, as a temporary solution to serve northern British Columbia while one or more qualified transportation providers are found through a competitive procurement process.

"Supporting a sustainable inter-city bus service is an important step in offering residents of northern British Columbia with the same freedom to travel that other Canadians enjoy. The Government of Canada is pleased to partner with the Province of B.C. to find a longer-term transportation solution that will also create jobs and preserve the economic vitality in the region."

"The Federal and British Columbia governments recognize that gaps remain in intercity bus services following Greyhound Canada's discontinuation of its domestic services in the province, especially for Indigenous communities and Canadians living in rural and remote communities. That's why our Government responded by offering $10 million in temporary, 50:50 cost-shared funding to the affected communities. I am pleased to see this contribution agreement with British Columbia. We are continuing to work with provinces and territories on long-term solutions to best serve the intercity surface transportation needs of Canadians."

"Greyhound's service elimination has had a tremendous impact on the people who live and work in our province. Thanks to our federal partners, we will be able to continue the inter-city bus services in the north which we established last year, providing safe, affordable, and reliable transportation."

