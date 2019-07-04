Government of Canada invests in innovation within clean resources cluster

Funding for Clean Resource Innovation Network (CRIN) will assist 20 western Canadian businesses in adopting clean technologies

CALGARY, July 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Environmental leadership and innovation are crucial to helping Canada transition to a low-carbon economy. That's why the Government of Canada is bringing together our country's research expertise and businesses that are looking to seize opportunities and address challenges by developing and adopting innovative solutions.

Today, the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Natural Resources, met with members of the Calgary Chamber of Commerce, where he discussed the impact of the Budget 2019 contribution of $100 million over four years through the Strategic Innovation Fund (SIF) to support the activities of the Clean Resource Innovation Network (CRIN). This network, made up of companies of all sizes, innovators, not-for-profit organizations and academic institutions, works to accelerate the development and adoption of innovative solutions to reduce the oil and gas industry's environmental impacts, such as by reducing water and land use, applying new technologies to land and wellsite remediation, and reducing polluting emissions.

With the funding provided through Budget 2019, CRIN will support the development of groundbreaking clean tech solutions through collaboration, leading to economic growth, the creation of good, well-paying jobs, and cleaner energy production.

Minister Sohi also announced Western Economic Diversification Canada's (WD) investment of $450,684 in CRIN. This funding will support CRIN as it develops and implements its Innovation Growth and Competitiveness Program. This program will strengthen cluster linkages, build strategic alliances within the clean resources innovation industry, and support clean technology business opportunities for innovative SMEs and the oil and gas sector. This investment will assist many Canadian businesses in adopting clean solutions and will lead to significant business expenditures in research and development. This announcement was made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for WD.

Quotes

"Today's investment will ensure that Canadian SMEs within the clean resources sector have the tools, knowledge and partnerships needed to continue to innovate and grow, bolstering the economy by creating good middle-class jobs while reducing the impact on the environment."

– The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada

"Canadians understand that a clean environment and a strong economy go hand in hand. This is why our government is bringing together Canada's research expertise and innovative businesses as we transition to a clean growth economy. Our total investment of more than $100 million in the Clean Resources Innovation Network will help develop new technology and clean solutions through collaboration."

– The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Natural Resources

"We appreciate the commitment of Western Economic Diversification Canada in their support of growing the CRIN ecosystem. By further strengthening our innovation ecosystem, we will accelerate finding new technology solutions for commercialization and adoption so that Canada is the global leader in producing clean hydrocarbon energy from source to end use."

– Joy Romero, Vice President, Technology and Innovation, Canadian Natural Resources Limited, and Chair, Clean Resource Innovation Network

Quick facts

Western Economic Diversification Canada's support will assist CRIN in building its capacity and establishing a cluster secretariat to maximize the benefits and results from future SIF funds.

Associated links

