Government of Canada investing in safety at the Kamloops Airport

KAMLOOPS, BC, Aug. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Canadians, tourists and businesses benefit from safe and well-maintained airports. From visiting friends and family, to travelling to medical appointments, or getting goods to market, we rely on our local airports to support and sustain vibrant communities. These airports also provide essential air services including community resupply, air ambulance, search and rescue and forest fire response.

The Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, today announced a Government of Canada investment for a shelter to house the two aircraft rescue firefighting vehicles at the Kamloops Airport. The project, valued at $555,900, will include the renovation and expansion of the existing shelter to accommodate the second vehicle.

The shelter protects the firefighting vehicles from environmental conditions such as ice and snow and allows for the rapid and effective response to aircraft emergencies. Keeping emergency response vehicles free of ice and snow is key to ensuring safe airport operations for aircraft, passengers, and crews.

"Our Government recognizes that local airports are major contributors to the economic growth and social well-being of smaller communities. In addition to supporting travel and tourism, local airports are key connectors for business, health care, social services, and emerging resource development sectors. These investments will improve access to safe, efficient and accessible air transportation options, and will help us deliver on our promise to build safer, healthier and stronger communities across Canada."

This funding comes from Transport Canada's Airports Capital Assistance Program (ACAP).

Since the Program started in 1995, the Government of Canada has invested more than $882.7 million for 948 projects at 186 airports across the country.

has invested more than for 948 projects at 186 airports across the country. To date, the Kamloops Airport has received more than $10 million in ACAP funding for 16 safety projects, including the rehabilitation of Runway 08-26, the apron and taxiways, two aircraft rescue firefighting vehicles, and snow-clearing equipment.

