20.05.2021 20:30:00

Government of Canada continues to support the innovation of Yukon's agri-food sector

CanNor announces investments of nearly $600,000 in agriculture and food-related projects across Yukon

WHITEHORSE, YT, May 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of Canada has been providing relief funding across the territories to support Northern businesses, while also making strategic investments in the foundations and structures already in place to keep the Northern economy going.

CanNor has also continued to strengthen Northern businesses and communities through its regular programming to help local businesses and entrepreneurs grow and expand within their communities and contribute to the economic prosperity of the territories, while continuing to adapt to the challenges brought on by the pandemic.

Government of Canada supports Yukon projects to improve food production and innovation

Today, the Honourable Larry Bagnell, Parliamentary Secretary to the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CanNor, announced that investments of nearly $600,000 have been made to support eight agriculture and food-related projects across Yukon.

  • $100,000 to support Yukon Valley Farm's two-year project to diversify its product offering through the construction of a mill building to house equipment to turn local grains into flour and other high value products such as baking mixes.
  • $100,000 investment in Grandma Treesaw's Bannock Catering Services' pilot program with the Trade Commissioner to export dry bannock mix for sale in the Pacific Northwest United States.
  • $99,999 to support Farm Gate Local Foods & Services in the construction of a barn to brood and raise meat chickens for year-round production.
  • $99,999 investment in the Yukon Chocolate Company's two-year project to expand and meet the growing demand for their products, as well as the creation of a one-stop shop for locally produced fare –a collaborative food production space called Yukon Provisions.
  • $90,750 to Icy Waters Inc. to improve the productivity and quality of their arctic char products through the purchase and installation of an oxygen monitor system and commercial freezer at their facility on Fish Lake Road.
  • $49,500 to Yukon Berry Farms to increase the efficiency of their berry harvesting process and reduce costs for the farm through the purchase of a haskap berry harvester and the construction of a greenhouse.
  • $38,000 to support Silver Line Farm in its three-year project to increase honey sales through the design and build of a moveable honey processing facility and the purchase of honey processing equipment which will be rented out to other Yukon honey producers.  
  • $20,960 to Growers of Organic Food Yukon to support their two-year project to explore the feasibility and development of a management plan for a Northern Organic Farm Learning Centre, which would provide a venue for experienced farmers to pass on knowledge to new farmers and increase the capacity of farming and sustainability of Yukon food production.

Delivered through CanNor, this funding will help Yukon organizations increase food production, build and improve infrastructure, access new markets, upgrade equipment to increase productivity, and grow businesses. These investments build on the Government of Canada's commitment to supporting long-term, sustainable economic development across the territory.

CanNor supports the food production sector in Yukon to help its businesses grow and prosper. The support, in turn, helps the territory's communities have better access to food and services year round.

The Government of Canada remains committed to supporting diversified economic development opportunities in Yukon by ensuring that communities, businesses, and other organizations can obtain the skills, infrastructure and equipment they need.

Quotes

"Strong regional economies are essential for Canada's success and sustainability. That's why, through the Government of Canada's regional development agencies, we help businesses and innovators grow, succeed and create good jobs for Canadians. These investments are helping communities across Yukon meet the challenges brought on by the pandemic and bolster the agriculture and food production sector.

– The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CanNor 

"Even during the pandemic, Yukoners are finding ways to thrive and grow. I am pleased to see local businesses continuing to find success and contribute to the local economy. CanNor is supporting projects that contribute to the growth and prosperity of the territory. This investment from the Government of Canada supports sustainable regional and community economic development in Yukon, and will help create good local jobs in Northern and Indigenous communities"

The Honourable Larry Bagnell, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency)

Quick facts

  • The funding announced today is provided through CanNor's programs, which support projects promoting sustainable community economic development, enhancing business development and growth, and facilitating innovation.

Associated links

  • Government of Canada launches Northern Food Innovation Challenge
  • Government of Canada invests in agri-food producers and organizations in the North
  • Government of Canada Invests in Indigenous businesses and communities across the territories 

SOURCE Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor)

﻿

