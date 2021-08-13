Government of Canada announces the recipients of Canada's Volunteer Awards

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - It has been a challenging year for Canadians. Yet this would have been an even greater challenge without the countless contributions made by volunteers, not-for-profit organizations, social enterprises and businesses across the country to support and strengthen our communities.

Today, the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Ahmed Hussen, announced the 21 recipients of Canada's Volunteer Awards for 2020.

Each year, Canada's Volunteer Awards present 20 regional awards and one national award. The national Thérèse Casgrain Lifelong Achievement Award is presented to one individual who has demonstrated a dedication to volunteering for at least 20 years. The 20 regional awards are awarded to five regional recipients in each of the following four categories: Emerging Leader, Business Leader, Community Leader and Social Innovator.

In addition to being nationally recognized, the award recipients identify a not-for-profit organization to receive a grant. Regional award recipients can identify a not-for-profit organization to receive a $5,000 grant, and the national award recipient can identify a not-for-profit organization to receive a $10,000 grant.

We are pleased to share this year's recipients in the following categories and regions:

National award

Thérèse Casgrain Lifelong Achievement

Dr. Francis Ho

Regional awards

Emerging Leader

Jimy Andrés Beltrán Caraballo – Atlantic

Sandrine Dupuis – Quebec

Tommy and Lewis Han – Ontario

Robyn Ham – Prairies

Navjit Moore – British Columbia and the North

Business Leader

Assomption Vie – Atlantic

StimuleArts – Quebec

Siemens Canada Limited – Ontario

Canpotex Limited – Prairies

Odlum Brown Limited – British Columbia and the North

Community Leader

Esther (Joy) Saunders – Atlantic

Jean-Pierre Langevin – Quebec

Dr. Karl Stobbe – Ontario

Gurmit Kaur Sarpal – Prairies

Shelagh Armour-Godbolt – British Columbia and the North

Social Innovator

The Gathering Place Inc. – Atlantic

Regroupement pour la Trisomie 21 – Quebec

Skills for Change of Metro Toronto – Ontario

Resource Assistance for Youth, Inc. – Prairies

NWT Disabilities Council – British Columbia and the North

Quote

"Congratulations to this year's Canada's Volunteer Award recipients, who have been an integral part of keeping Canadian communities engaged and supported throughout the the pandemic We owe all volunteers across Canada a massive 'thank you' for all they have done. Congratulations again to this year's award recipients."

– Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Ahmed Hussen

Quick Facts

The 2020 call for nominations was open from August 6 to September 30, 2020 . In total, 289 nominations were received.

. In total, 289 nominations were received. Recipients are selected through a three-step process, and the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development makes final selections with assistance from the National Advisory Committee.

Recipients can be individual volunteers or groups of volunteers, socially responsible businesses, social enterprises or not-for-profit organizations.

