Government of Canada announces support for 108 Canadian steel workers in Quebec

Government of Canada fulfilling its commitment to protect Canadian steel workers and Canadian interests

MONTRÉAL, July 19, 2019 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada stands with steel and aluminum workers, their families and their communities. The government is delivering on its commitment to support the steel manufacturing sector and its workers.

Today, the Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, announced a $14-million investment in Nova Tube Inc. for a $33.6-million project that will create 27 jobs and maintain 81 others in Montréal, Quebec.

This investment will help Nova Tube enhance its Montréal plants for production that is faster, more accurate, safer and of higher quality, while reducing waste. These improvements will allow the company to move quickly in response to changing customer demand and become a North American leader in manufacturing standard steel pipe used for fire sprinklers, plumbing and heating, water wells, and fences. The company also expects to increase the volume of made-in-Canada pipes available to Canadian customers across the country.

The government's investments in Canada's world-class steel and aluminum producers—such as EVRAZ; Algoma Steel Inc.; ArcelorMittal; Elysis, an Alcoa Corporation and Rio Tinto Aluminum joint venture; Alcoa Deschambault Aluminerie (in French); and Aluminerie Alouette—are ensuring these companies continue to provide thousands of Canadians with good middle-class jobs and remain important contributors to our economy and manufacturing supply chains.

Quotes

"Canadian steel companies and workers form the economic backbone of communities across our country. This investment will support 108 jobs at Nova Tube and help it upgrade its facilities to become more competitive and support Canadian manufacturing supply chains."

– The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development

"We are committed to supporting Canadian steel workers and the innovative, world-class products they produce. Our investment in Nova Tube will help strengthen the competitiveness of the steel sector for years to come, maintain Canada's position in the global market and support jobs for middle-class Canadians."

– The Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

"Nova Steel appreciates the support from the Government of Canada. We are committed to investing in the safest and most modern technology to create long-lasting employment and fair wages in the manufacturing sector in Canada."

– Scott Jones, CEO, Novamerican Steel

Quick facts

Nova Tube is the only producer of the complete range of standard steel pipes in Canada .

. In 2018, the Canadian steel industry employed more than 23,000 Canadians and contributed $4.3 billion to Canada's gross domestic product. This industry is a vital supplier to the Canadian manufacturing, energy, automotive and construction industries.

to gross domestic product. This industry is a vital supplier to the Canadian manufacturing, energy, automotive and construction industries. This investment is being made through the Strategic Innovation Fund, a program designed to attract and support high-quality business investments across all sectors of the economy by encouraging firm expansion as well as R&D that will accelerate the transfer of technology and the commercialization of innovative products, processes and services and will facilitate the growth of innovative firms.

In addition to the Strategic Innovation Fund, there are hundreds of programs and services to help businesses innovate, create jobs and grow Canada's economy. With a simple, story-based user interface, the Innovation Canada platform can match businesses with the most fitting programs and services in about two minutes.

Associated links

Strategic Innovation Fund

Government of Canada announces support for more than 2,100 Canadian steel workers in western Canada

announces support for more than 2,100 Canadian steel workers in western Government support ensures jobs for over 3,000 steel workers in Sault Ste. Marie

Government announces support for 6,400 Canadian steel workers in Ontario and Quebec

and Alcoa and Rio Tinto announce world's first carbon-free aluminum smelting process

Government of Canada announces support for the aluminum sector in Quebec

announces support for the aluminum sector in Government of Canada announces support for at least 830 aluminum sector workers in the Côte-Nord region

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on Twitter: @ISED_CA

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada