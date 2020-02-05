Government of Canada announces funding to complete Province House conservation project

CHARLOTTETOWN, Feb. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - National historic sites reflect the rich and varied heritage of our nation and provide an opportunity for Canadians to learn more about our diverse history. As the birthplace of Canada, Province House National Historic Site belongs to all Canadians. The Government of Canada is proudly investing in the conservation of this historic building.

Today, Sean Casey, Member of Parliament for Charlottetown, announced an investment of an additional $30.7 million to complete this landmark project to conserve and restore Province House National Historic Site. The funding for this initiative was announced on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada.

The funding announced today will be used to complete the final phases of the Province House conservation project, refitting the building for occupation and public access and developing new ways to share the story of Confederation to visitors. More specifically, phase three will involve the reinstallation of the building's electrical and mechanical systems, interior finishes, such as painting and flooring, fire code compliance, and universal accessibility upgrades. The fourth and final phase of the project will centre on the design, development and installation of new interpretive materials. A visitor experience plan for the site will be developed in consultation with stakeholders in early 2020.

In terms of work currently underway, phase two of the Province House conservation project began in May 2018, with a focus on conservation of the exterior walls, and work related to the foundation, structural interior walls, porticos, floors, and roof. This phase of the project is progressing well, including an important milestone that was reached in early January 2020 with the completion of work to the porticos, the temple-like porches that shelter the central entrances on both sides of the building. Throughout phase two, local sub-contractors have been employed and locally-sourced sandstone used for the structural inner walls, known as the interior wythe, of the exterior walls, providing direct benefits to the local economy. Area students have also been involved in multiple training opportunities, as a result of ongoing partnering agreements with Holland College.

The Province House conservation project presents the unique challenge of restoring the structure with modern features, while respecting the heritage character of this iconic building. Due to the size and complexity of this project, funding has been allocated incrementally and the work is completed in phases. This ensures that investments are made only after layers of the building have been removed and assessed and there is a full understanding of the scope of the project at each phase. With today's funding, the total investment for the conservation of Province House is $91.8 million. The building is scheduled to re-open to the public in 2022.

The Province House conservation project is managed by Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC), Canada's centre of expertise for conserving Canada's built heritage, on behalf of Parks Canada. Parks Canada and PSPC continue to approach the project with due diligence, including careful consideration of the best and appropriate methods to preserve the iconic building's character-defining elements.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is committed to preserving Canada's rich heritage and is proudly investing in the conservation of Province House. As the birthplace of Canada and the seat of Prince Edward Island's provincial legislature, the investment in this significant project is protecting a national treasure, while directly supporting local people and PEI's economy. We can take pride in knowing that local tradespeople are being employed and area students gaining unique skills training, as part of this landmark project."

Sean Casey

Member of Parliament for Charlottetown

"We take pride in managing the restoration of our nation's birthplace. Prince Edward Island's Province House is more than a historic building. It is a living symbol of how our nation began and continues to grow."

The Honourable Anita Anand

Minister of Public Services and Procurement

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada is investing in Parks Canada places to support infrastructure work to heritage, visitor, waterway and highway assets located within national historic sites, national parks, and national marine conservation areas across Canada .

is investing in Parks Canada places to support infrastructure work to heritage, visitor, waterway and highway assets located within national historic sites, national parks, and national marine conservation areas across . Province House National Historic Site was originally completed in 1847. It is owned by the Province of Prince Edward Island and is operated as a national historic site by Parks Canada.

and is operated as a national historic site by Parks Canada. Students from Holland College's Heritage Retrofit Carpentry program will have an opportunity to leave their mark on Province House National Historic Site. In the fall of 2019, the class began conservation work on two of the original windows from the site.

College's Heritage Retrofit Carpentry program will have an opportunity to leave their mark on Province House National Historic Site. In the fall of 2019, the class began conservation work on two of the original windows from the site. While Province House is closed for conservation work, Parks Canada is collaborating with Confederation Centre of the Arts to deliver The Story of Confederation visitor experience. The Story of Confederation consists of an impressive replica of the Confederation Chamber, complete with reproduction table and chairs, and some original artifacts from the building.

Related Documents

Backgrounder: 2020 Province House announcement

Backgrounder: 2018 Province House announcement

Backgrounder: 2017 Province House announcement

Backgrounder: 2016 Province House announcement

Related Links

Province House National Historic Site Conservation Project

Confederation Centre of the Arts – Story of Confederation

Parks Canada mobile application

mobile application Parks Canada website

SOURCE Parks Canada