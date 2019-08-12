12.08.2019 16:53:00

Government of Canada announces funding for the Université de Saint-Boniface to train students in legal translation

WINNIPEG, Aug. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Canadians deserve a justice system that serves them in the official language of their choice. By enhancing the capacity of Canadian institutions in offering legal education in French and English across Canada, the Government of Canada continues to deliver on its commitment to supporting minority official language communities.

Today, the Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, announced $710,410 over four years for the Université de Saint-Boniface's Bachelors of Translation Program. This funding will support the introduction of ten new courses in legal translation and law to be added to the existing undergraduate curriculum. The new courses will be offered online, to ensure that all interested students, practicing lawyers and translators can benefit from the courses, no matter where they are located.

With these new courses, Université de Saint-Boniface students interested in legal translation will have a solid foundation in this specialized field. The University's overall objective with these courses is to improve the capacity of legal translation services in both public and private sectors across Canada and create greater access to services and documents in the French language.

Quotes
"Access to justice in both official languages, across Canada, is an important characteristic of our justice system. The Government of Canada is proud to support the Université de Saint-Boniface's new online courses in legal translation and law. This initiative will improve access to justice in both official languages and promote the development of the legal profession."

The Honourable David Lametti, P.C., Q.C., M.P.
Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

"The School of Translation at the Université de Saint-Boniface is pleased to receive funding from Justice Canada to develop online courses to be included in its online bachelor's degree curriculum. USB is pleased to contribute to increasing access to justice in both official languages and to make the public aware that they should use French in their interactions with the justice system."

Carmen Roberge
Director of the School of Translation at the Université de Saint-Boniface

Quick Facts

  • The Department of Justice Canada's Access to Justice in Both Official Languages Support Fund provides funding to non-profit organizations, learning institutions and provincial and territorial partners to meet the needs of French and English speaking minority communities across the country.
  • The total amount of funding available through the Access to Justice in Both Official Languages Support fund is $46 M from fiscal years 2018-19 to 2022-2023.
  • According to the 2016 Census, 46,055 (3.7%) Manitobans identified French as their Mother tongue.
  • The 2016 Census also states that 108,455 Manitobans (8.6%) were bilingual and that over 24,000 Manitoba students were enrolled in French immersion programs.

Associated Links

  • Access to Justice in Both Official Languages Support Fund
  • Université de Saint-Boniface
  • Government of Canada's Action Plan for Official Languages
  • Understanding your language rights
  • Statistics on Canada's official languages

