Government of Canada and Province of Nova Scotia invest almost $1.4 million in lobster quality for Central Nova Scotia

DARTMOUTH, NS, July 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada's fisheries are the backbone of many coastal communities and a driving force in our national economy. The seafood sector is a rapidly shifting environment – competition is intensifying, consumers are increasingly emphasizing sustainability and quality. This is why the Government of Canada and the Province of Nova Scotia today are making strategic investments through the Atlantic Fisheries Fund (AFF).

The Northumberland Fisherman's Association is receiving almost $1.4 million in AFF funding for the delivery of a project to assist harvester members with the purchase of equipment and technology to improve on-board vessel holding and harvesting practices to preserve the quality, vitality, and value of live lobster.

Quality starts at the ocean with the harvester. With investments like these, harvesters are able to make onboard improvements, through live well and water quality monitoring, to reduce lobster mortality and improve the landed condition of the lobster at port.

Funding this organization will have a positive impact on local and regional economies in Central Nova Scotia and in the Province. The contribution comes from the $400 million Atlantic Fisheries Fund, jointly funded by the federal and provincial governments, and focuses on increasing opportunities and market value for sustainably sourced, high-quality fish and seafood products from Atlantic Canada.

The Atlantic Fisheries Fund will continue to invest in projects over the seven-year life of the program. The commercial fisheries and aquaculture industry, Indigenous groups, universities and academia and industry associations and organizations, including research institutions, may apply.

Eligible projects must focus on:

Innovation – to support research and development of new innovations that contribute to sustainability of the fish and seafood sector, and to create partnerships and networks that aim to promote and encourage innovations in the sector;

Infrastructure – to adopt or adapt new technologies, processes, or equipment to improve the effectiveness and sustainability of the fish and seafood sector;

Science Partnerships – fisheries and aquaculture industry based partnerships with academia and institutions to enhance knowledge and understanding of the impacts of changing oceanographic conditions and sustainable harvesting technology.

"Canada's fish and seafood sector is a vital part of the economy – with Nova Scotia leading the way. The projects we are supporting through the Atlantic Fisheries Fund will help our fisheries remain at the forefront in adopting new state-of-the-art technology and equipment. A strong fishery means more jobs for Canadians, and more prosperity in our coastal communities."

The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"Nova Scotia's lobster quality is recognized around the world, and we continue to strengthen our position as a leader. These investments will help these harvesters make improvements to the holding, handling and transportation of live lobster, which is so important in world markets."

The Honourable Keith Colwell, Nova Scotia Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture

"The seafood and fishing sector is a key part of our economy. Today's announcement reflects our government's support for the industry and the women and men who work in it. This investment will help local harvesters ensure they can provide the highest quality product for local and international markets as we look to add growth in the sector."

Sean Fraser, Member of Parliament for Central Nova

The Atlantic Fisheries Fund (AFF) will invest over $400 million over seven years to support Canada's fish and seafood sector.

over seven years to support fish and seafood sector. The federal government will provide 70% of the funding, with 30% coming from the Atlantic provinces.

The fund aims to help Canada's seafood sector transition to meet growing market demands for products that are high quality, value-added, and sustainably sourced.

seafood sector transition to meet growing market demands for products that are high quality, value-added, and sustainably sourced. Through investments in third-party initiatives like these projects, AFF is able to extend its programming support in a more efficient manner.

Government of Canada and Province of Nova Scotia fund projects to improve lobster quality in Central Nova Scotia

The Government of Canada and the Province of Nova Scotia are pleased to announce funding of almost $1.4 million for a project by the Northumberland Fisherman's Association projects focused on the purchase of new equipment and technology ultimately resulting in improved lobster quality. Improvements to on-board holding practices will help to maintain live lobsters in the best possible condition; improving quality, vitality, and value.

Recipient AFF funding Total project cost Project description Northumberland Fisherman's Association Non-repayable Contribution: $1,377,167 $2,060,996 Northumberland Fisherman's Association receives funding to support the adoption of new equipment and technologies to improve the effectiveness and sustainability of the fish and seafood sector in northeastern Nova Scotia. For this project, the Association is planning to further distribute contribution funding to member harvesters through a separate application and selection process. This project is expected to motivate a majority of member harvesters to adopt the necessary equipment and technology to improve harvesting and holding practices on board commercial lobster vessels. This project will also improve the efficiency of fishing activities and the on-board safety of crew.

