Governance: Appointment of Paulo Castellari as Chief Executive Officer

Following the prior announcement on the evolution of Eramet governance on January 21st, the Board of Directors has appointed Paulo Castellari as Eramet's next Chief Executive Officer. He will succeed Christel Bories in her executive functions at the end of her current term, after the Shareholder’s General Meeting on May 27, 2025. Christel Bories will remain Chairwoman of the Group.

Born in 1970, a dual Brazilian and Italian citizen, Paulo Castellari has over 30 years' experience in mining and metals as well as in the fertilizers and energy industries. During his international career in South and North America, Europe and Africa, he has held senior leadership positions in different mining companies, with a strong focus on operations, finance and complex projects management.

From 2003 to 2015, at Anglo American, Paulo Castellari served successively as Director, Marketing & Business Development in Brazil, Head of the Group’s Centre of Excellence, CEO, Phosphates and Niobium businesses in Brazil, then as CEO, Iron Ore Brazil, where he oversaw the execution of the Minas-Rio iron ore project, one of the world’s most complex mining and infrastructure projects.

In 2016, he was appointed Deputy CEO and Chief Financial Officer of CEMIG, a Brazilian electrical power company, before joining EGA, one of the world’s largest aluminum producers, as CEO of Guinea Alumina Corporation. Since 2019, Paulo Castellari has been CEO of the Brazilian branch of Appian Capital Advisory, a mining-focused private-equity group. In his early career, he also worked for AngloGold Ashanti and Minorco.

Having graduated from the Escola de Administração de Empresas de São Paulo / FGV, Paulo Castellari also holds an MBA from London Business School.

Christel Bories, Chair and CEO of Eramet:





We are delighted to welcome Paulo Castellari as the next CEO of the Group. His commercial and financial background, his strong experience in managing complex operations in the mining and metals industry as well as his international exposure to a large diversity of countries and businesses will be key assets to continue our strategy to improve the Group's operational performance and accelerate its development in metals for the energy transition.

Paulo Castellari, future CEO of Eramet:





I am deeply honored by the trust that the Board of Directors has placed in me to succeed Christel Bories as CEO of the Group. Under her leadership, Eramet has undergone a profound transformation, diversified its activities and positioning itself as a recognized player in responsible mining. I look forward to start working with Eramet teams to write together the next chapter in the Group’s development.

