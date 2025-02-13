Governance: Appointment of Paulo Castellari as Chief Executive Officer

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’949 1.9%  SPI 17’162 1.7%  Dow 44’728 0.8%  DAX 22’612 2.1%  Euro 0.9441 -0.5%  EStoxx50 5’501 1.8%  Gold 2’926 0.8%  Bitcoin 86’633 -3.0%  Dollar 0.9035 -1.1%  Öl 75.1 0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Roche1203204UBS24476758Sandoz124359842Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882NVIDIA994529Swisscom874251Tesla11448018
Top News
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: BASF Aktie mit starker Erholung - Alibaba-Aktie vor dem Sprung
Silberpreis, Goldpreis & Co. aktuell: So steht es am Donnerstagabend um die Kurse der Rohstoffe
Alphabet, Amazon, NVIDIA & Co. investieren weiterhin Milliarden in KI
Super Micro-Aktie mit Gewinnen: Wandelanleihen im Fokus
BigBear.ai-Aktie dreht vor Allzeithoch ab
Suche...
Eramet Aktie [Valor: 379923 / ISIN: FR0000131757]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
13.02.2025 20:45:00

Governance: Appointment of Paulo Castellari as Chief Executive Officer

Eramet
53.26 CHF 1.29%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Paris, February 13th, 2025, 8:45pm

PRESS RELEASE

Governance: Appointment of Paulo Castellari as Chief Executive Officer

Following the prior announcement on the evolution of Eramet governance on January 21st, the Board of Directors has appointed Paulo Castellari as Eramet's next Chief Executive Officer. He will succeed Christel Bories in her executive functions at the end of her current term, after the Shareholder’s General Meeting on May 27, 2025. Christel Bories will remain Chairwoman of the Group.

Born in 1970, a dual Brazilian and Italian citizen, Paulo Castellari has over 30 years' experience in mining and metals as well as in the fertilizers and energy industries. During his international career in South and North America, Europe and Africa, he has held senior leadership positions in different mining companies, with a strong focus on operations, finance and complex projects management.

From 2003 to 2015, at Anglo American, Paulo Castellari served successively as Director, Marketing & Business Development in Brazil, Head of the Group’s Centre of Excellence, CEO, Phosphates and Niobium businesses in Brazil, then as CEO, Iron Ore Brazil, where he oversaw the execution of the Minas-Rio iron ore project, one of the world’s most complex mining and infrastructure projects.

In 2016, he was appointed Deputy CEO and Chief Financial Officer of CEMIG, a Brazilian electrical power company, before joining EGA, one of the world’s largest aluminum producers, as CEO of Guinea Alumina Corporation. Since 2019, Paulo Castellari has been CEO of the Brazilian branch of Appian Capital Advisory, a mining-focused private-equity group. In his early career, he also worked for AngloGold Ashanti and Minorco.

Having graduated from the Escola de Administração de Empresas de São Paulo / FGV, Paulo Castellari also holds an MBA from London Business School.

Christel Bories, Chair and CEO of Eramet:

We are delighted to welcome Paulo Castellari as the next CEO of the Group. His commercial and financial background, his strong experience in managing complex operations in the mining and metals industry as well as his international exposure to a large diversity of countries and businesses will be key assets to continue our strategy to improve the Group's operational performance and accelerate its development in metals for the energy transition. 

Paulo Castellari, future CEO of Eramet:

I am deeply honored by the trust that the Board of Directors has placed in me to succeed Christel Bories as CEO of the Group. Under her leadership, Eramet has undergone a profound   transformation, diversified its activities and positioning itself as a recognized player in responsible mining. I look forward to start working with Eramet teams to write together the next chapter in the Group’s development. 

Calendar

19.02.2025: Publication of 2024 full-year results

24.04.2025: Publication of 2025 first-quarter turnover

ABOUT ERAMET

Eramet transforms the Earth’s mineral resources to provide sustainable and responsible solutions to the growth of the industry and to the challenges of the energy transition.

Its employees are committed to this through their civic and contributory approach in all the countries where the mining and metallurgical group is present.

Manganese, nickel, mineral sands, and lithium: Eramet recovers and develops metals that are essential to the construction of a more sustainable world.

As a privileged partner of its industrial clients, the Group contributes to making robust and resistant infrastructures and constructions, more efficient means of mobility, safer health tools and more efficient telecommunications devices.

Fully committed to the era of metals, Eramet’s ambition is to become a reference for the responsible transformation of the Earth’s mineral resources for living well together.

www.eramet.com

INVESTOR CONTACT

Director of Investor Relations

Sandrine Nourry-Dabi

T. +33 1 45 38 37 02

sandrine.nourrydabi@eramet.com


PRESS CONTACT

Director of Group Communications

Laurent Cicolella

T. +33 1 45 38 41 38

laurent.cicolella@eramet.com

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Eramet

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten