18.06.2020 14:07:00

Gourmet Culinary Partners Awarded With The FABI 2020

ATLANTA, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kabobs, a Gourmet Culinary Partner, is delighted to be recognized by the National Restaurant Association, with a 2020 Food and Beverage (FABI) award.

The Roasted Cauliflower Au Gratin, by Kabobs, took the FABI honor this year. Kabobs is a market leading manufacturer of hors d'oeuvres, side items, ethnic and breakfast products recognized for its cornerstone traits of flavor complexity, consistent quality, continual culinary innovation and commitment to customer service. In response to developing needs within the foodservice industry, Kabobs has recently developed a portfolio of convenient meal solutions.

"There is no other product like it on the market. We couldn't be more honored to be among the top foods recognized this year," said Steve Law, President of Kabobs. For over 30 years, Kabobs has been entrusted by countless foodservice establishments in creating unique dining experiences. Kabobs' team of culinary professionals have created an expansive menu offering over a thousand unique recipes. Kabobs operates out of a state-of-the-art operational facilities across the US, practicing rigid HACCP and USDA quality initiatives.

Kabobs is a partner in Gourmet Culinary Partners. As culinary experts, Gourmet Culinary Partners, aim to partner with customers, both at a national and local level, to help fuel culinary success through a shared passion to create on-trend, innovative, consistently high quality, real food that delivers authentic experiences. 

The National Restaurant Association recognizes FABI awardees as the year's most delicious and innovative food and beverage products. For more information and to read the press release click here FABI .

About Gourmet Culinary Partners, LLC
Gourmet Culinary Partners, was founded by AUA Private Equity Partners, to partner with, premium specialty food manufacturers in the U.S. that focus on culinary solutions for customers across the foodservice and retail sectors. For more information on Gourmet Culinary Partners, please visit gourmetculinarypartners.com

About Kabobs Holdings, LLC
Established more than 30 years ago, Kabobs is an Atlanta based manufacturer of hors d'oeuvres, side items, convenient easy-to-prep meal solutions, ethnic and breakfast products that services foodservice operators, hotels, convention centers, corporate campuses, professional caterers and universities across the U.S and Canada. For more information on Kabobs, please visit kabobs.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gourmet-culinary-partners-awarded-with-the-fabi-2020-301079320.html

SOURCE Gourmet Culinary Partners

