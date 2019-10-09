09.10.2019 00:28:00

Gotham Cigars Among Largest Online Retailers of AJ Fernandez Cigars

MIAMI, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotham Cigars is now one of the largest online retailers of AJ Fernandez Cigars. This is in the wake of AJ Fernandez's newest cigar, Dias De Gloria, released at the 2019 IPCPR show in Las Vegas. Since Dias De Gloria hit the market, Gotham Cigars has already sold out twice and is poised to become the go-to source for all of AJ's brands.

AJ Fernandez is renowned for top-selling brands like Enclave, New World, Bella Artes, and San Lotano among others. Gotham Cigars has consistently grown AJF Cigars in their portfolio of brands to one of the top-selling brands online.

When asked how has Gotham done it? CEO Manny Balani responded, "AJ's cigars sell themselves. They are well priced, beautifully constructed, and have incredible flavor. If you have never tried one, the sample pack is the best way to truly get a taste for AJ's craftsmanship."

Currently, Gotham Cigars is running a kick-off promotion. For every box of AJF Cigars you order, you will receive an AJ Fernandez five-pack sampler and torch lighter for free (retail value $60.00). This promotion will run for a limited time only.

Find out more from our website: https://www.gothamcigars.com/

Gotham Cigars

1606 NW 84th Ave.

Miami, FL 33126

305-597-1501

info@gothamcigars.com

