Gotcha Covered announces new location coming soon to North Hills

PITTSBURGH, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotcha Covered, a leader in custom hard and soft window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada, is expanding their franchise with a new location in the North Hills area of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The new business is expected to open in May.

The North Hills center will be owned and operated by Josh and Julianna Kish. This location will provide end-to-end consultative services for soft and hard window treatments to the residents of southwest Pennsylvania while offering a variety blinds, draperies, and much more.

"At Gotcha Covered, we deliver a customer experience that is second to none," said Paul Linenberg, president of Gotcha Covered. "Our previous clients have given us a 4.9 out of 5-star rating for our efforts in guiding them in their journey for new window treatments. We are confident the North Hills location will continue to showcase our excellence in customer service while also providing homeowners with a product that serves their personal needs."

Adding 27 new franchise locations in 2020, Gotcha Covered currently has over 120 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada. The franchise has been operating under the Gotcha Covered name since 2009.

For more information or to find your local Gotcha Covered consultant, visit https://www.gotchacovered.com.



