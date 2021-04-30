SMI 11’034 -0.4%  SPI 14’198 -0.4%  Dow 34’060 0.7%  DAX 15’153 0.0%  Euro 1.0988 -0.3%  EStoxx50 3’980 -0.4%  Gold 1’770 -0.1%  Bitcoin 49’326 1.3%  Dollar 0.9092 0.1%  Öl 67.5 -1.5% 

Gotcha Covered announces new location coming soon to North Hills

PITTSBURGH, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotcha Covered, a leader in custom hard and soft window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada, is expanding their franchise with a new location in the North Hills area of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The new business is expected to open in May.

Gotcha Covered will be expanding their franchise to North Hills, Pennsylvania in May. Pictured are Josh and Julianna Kish, owners of the North Hills location.

The North Hills center will be owned and operated by Josh and Julianna Kish. This location will provide end-to-end consultative services for soft and hard window treatments to the residents of southwest Pennsylvania while offering a variety blinds, draperies, and much more.

"At Gotcha Covered, we deliver a customer experience that is second to none," said Paul Linenberg, president of Gotcha Covered. "Our previous clients have given us a 4.9 out of 5-star rating for our efforts in guiding them in their journey for new window treatments. We are confident the North Hills location will continue to showcase our excellence in customer service while also providing homeowners with a product that serves their personal needs."

Adding 27 new franchise locations in 2020, Gotcha Covered currently has over 120 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada. The franchise has been operating under the Gotcha Covered name since 2009.

For more information or to find your local Gotcha Covered consultant, visit https://www.gotchacovered.com.

About Gotcha Covered
Gotcha Covered is a leader in custom soft and hard window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada. Flying under their Gotcha Covered flag since 2009, they offer custom window treatments including blinds, draperies, shutters and much more. They offer end-to-end consultation with the customer's specific needs and goals in mind. The company currently has over 120 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Heather Ripley
Ripley PR
865-977-1973
hripley@ripleypr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gotcha-covered-announces-new-location-coming-soon-to-north-hills-301280888.html

SOURCE Gotcha Covered

