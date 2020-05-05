05.05.2020 02:00:00

Got time to learn something new? Check out SLCC's Free Virtual Workshops

SALT LAKE CITY, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To support the community during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Salt Lake Community College is proud to offer a series of free summer workshops designed to help Utahns get through what's anticipated to be a long season of social distancing.

"We are extraordinarily grateful for the support we continually receive from the community, and these free workshops are a way for us to give back," said Jennifer Saunders, SLCC's Assistant Vice President of Workforce Training and Continuing Education. "Building and empowering everyone through education is especially important to us, and these workshops allow us to do just that and promote the health and well-being of the community."

SLCC's Summer Workshop Series includes more than 30 courses, most in the form of one- to three-hour webinars, video conferences, WebEx meetings or Zoom sessions. The college is offering a broad range of workshops from which to choose, including saving energy at home, healthy eating on a budget, HTML coding, being mindful in a time of crisis, genealogy, how to host video conferences, staying safe online, how to patch drywall, event planning, creating perfect soufflés and many more. Workshops on job-related topics, such as resume writing, building your social media brand and starting a business, are also available.

All classes in SLCC's Summer Workshop Series can accommodate between 20 and 100 students and require advance registration at slcc.edu/free. Registration opens May 4 and classes begin May 18. Workshops will be offered through July 16. All courses will be taught by the college's experienced faculty, providing a great opportunity to learn new skills at the hand of expert instructors.

SLCC is Utah's largest open-access college, educating the state's most diverse student body in 8 areas of study at 12 locations and online. In 2018, the institution celebrated 70 years of providing students with education and training in fields that contribute to Utah's vibrant economy and high quality of life. The majority of SLCC graduates transfer to four-year institutions, and thousands more are trained in direct-to-workforce programs.

 

SOURCE Salt Lake Community College

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 435.00
3.23 %
Roche Hldg G 337.60
0.64 %
Givaudan 3’198.00
-1.08 %
Sika 157.50
-1.38 %
Swisscom 494.00
-1.55 %
Alcon 48.10
-5.58 %
Zurich Insur Gr 290.00
-5.63 %
UBS Group 9.75
-5.69 %
CS Group 8.20
-6.07 %
Swiss Re 65.40
-6.12 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

04.05.20
Vontobel: Goldminenunternehmen sind stark aufgestellt
04.05.20
Schwacher Wochenstart am Schweizer Aktienmarkt | BX Swiss TV
04.05.20
Zahlreiche Feuerlöscher
04.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
04.05.20
Equities: A Clash of Narratives
04.05.20
SMI vor holprigem Wochenauftakt
30.04.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Clariant AG
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

30.04.20
Schroders: Five key developments in EM debt in the coronavirus crisis
29.04.20
Q&A: Could now be the time to invest in healthcare?
29.04.20
Schroders: So erkennen Anleger Greenwasher
mehr
Schwacher Wochenstart am Schweizer Aktienmarkt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Angst vor neuem Handelskrieg: SMI und DAX letztlich mit kräftigen Verlusten -- Dow Jones behauptet sich -- Hang Seng bricht bis zum Handelsende ein - Shanghai und Tokio geschlossen
Roche-Aktie freundlich: USA erteilen Notfallzulassung für Coronavirus-Antikörper-Test von Roche
Lufthansa-Tochter Swiss droht trotz Staatshilfe Stellenabbau - Kranich-Aktie büsst ein
Experte: Halving könnte den Bitcoin-Kurs bis auf 300'000 US-Dollar hochtreiben
Newron-Aktie verliert mehr als 70%: Newron erreicht in zulassungsrelevanter Studie mit Sarizotan die Ziele nicht
Oppenheimer-Analyst rechnet mit erneutem Bullenmarkt
Risiko vs Rendite: Die Prognosen der Crash-Propheten in der Corona-Krise
Dennoch short: Starinvestor rät zu Kauf von Bankaktien
Ferrari gibt wegen Corona-Krise Gewinnwarnung aus - Ferrari-Aktie dennoch fester
Zur Rose-Aktie leichter: Staatsanwaltschaft Kreuzlingen klagt Zur Rose-CEO Oberhänsli an

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Angst vor neuem Handelskrieg: SMI und DAX letztlich mit kräftigen Verlusten -- Dow Jones behauptet sich -- Hang Seng bricht bis zum Handelsende ein - Shanghai und Tokio geschlossen
Am heimischen Markt und in Deutschland ging es zum Wochenstart klar nach unten. Der Dow Jones konnte letztlich ins Plus drehen. Zahlreiche Börsen in Asien waren am Montag wegen eines Feiertages weiterhin geschlossen. Gehandelt wurde in Hongkong, dort ging es kräftig abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB