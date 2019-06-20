Gorilla Wins Best of Show at Interop Tokyo 2019

TOKYO, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gorilla Technology Inc. IVAR™ has emerged as a Grand Prix winner at this year's Interop Tokyo event. Gorilla and its partner Marubun , a leading electronics distributor in Japan, teamed up in the category of Edge Computing to showcase Gorilla IVAR and intelligent video analytics to snatch the top prize at Japan's biggest ICT (Information and Communications Technology) show. In a crowded field with thousands of solutions from more than three hundred companies, Gorilla's IVAR beat out Huawei to win the coveted Best of Show Award .

Interop's Best of Show Committee stated Gorilla's win, "We took many factors into account when deciding the winner. In the end, Gorilla IVAR edged out the competition by effectively managing multiple cameras with its platform's fully scalable architecture, operating deep learning-based real-time video analytics on edge devices. IVAR intelligently applies people, vehicle, object, and behavior video analytic algorithms to various business environments, and optimizing the computing power on CPU with Intel OpenVINO and Movidius for maximized cost efficiency."

IVAR can simultaneously analyze multiple IVAs (Intelligent Video Analytic) from up to 16 cameras on Intel Core i7-based edge devices. Getting actionable insight from dozens of different video analytic types through scheduling, alerts, and notifications according to user requirements is all managed from IVAR's dashboard. As such, IVAR is a complete AI solution with multiple applications in public, private, and government fields. Deploying and benefitting from intelligent video surveillance in smart and safe cities is available today through monitoring and controlling access of vehicles entering or exiting company facilities. Applying IVAR in Smart Retail and Enterprise Security situations can provide in-store analysis of foot traffic, anti-theft, and targeted marketing services to name a few. As the applications of edge AI have expanded, Gorilla expressed interest in solutions for the medical, agricultural and industrial fields.

Gorilla Technology was the first software company in the world to adopt Intel's OpenVINO optimization toolkit and obtain the Intel IoT MRS (Market-Ready Solution) Certification. They are currently working with Intel to promote edge computing solutions around the world and have been an important partner in developing Europe, America, Japan, and Asia. Many manufacturers are currently in the product integration phase with IVAR and they expect to see more growth in the second half of the year. Additionally, Gorilla Technology provides online education and certification which global partners can complete remotely. These specially designed installation and deployment courses are shown to significantly shorten integration timelines and accelerate deployment of Gorilla Technology solutions around the world.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190620/2503503-1-a

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190620/2503503-1-b

SOURCE Gorilla Technology