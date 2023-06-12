Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'327 0.7%  SPI 14'929 0.7%  Dow 33'877 0.1%  DAX 16'063 0.7%  Euro 0.9752 0.4%  EStoxx50 4'318 0.7%  Gold 1'965 0.2%  Bitcoin 23'517 0.4%  Dollar 0.9057 0.3%  Öl 73.3 -2.3% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
KI-Euphorie: Diesem Sektor wendet sich ARK Invest-Chefin Cathie Wood jetzt zu
SNB-Aktie in Grün: Marktbewertung von Banken soll laut Jordan an Relevanz gewinnen
Swiss Life-Aktie unbewegt: Swiss Life hebt Mieten von über der Hälfte ihrer Wohnungen an
NASDAQ-Aktie vorbörslich in Rot: US-Börse übernimmt Software-Anbieter Adenza
So entwickeln sich Ölpreis, Silberpreis & Co. am Mittag
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Novartis1200526Roche1203204Credit Suisse1213853Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Zurich Insurance1107539Uniper33519628Santhera Pharmaceuticals2714864NVIDIA994529On113454047PolyPeptide111076085Valiant1478650
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
Gorilla Technology Group Incorporation Registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 120443506 / ISIN: KYG4000K1004]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
12.06.2023 14:00:00

Gorilla Technology Group Signs Heads of Terms to Acquire Bacom Internetwork

Gorilla Technology Group Incorporation Registered Shs
1.89 USD 4.92%
Kaufen Verkaufen

--Bolsters global expansion strategy--

--Entry point to provide Smart City solutions in Thailand--

LONDON, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gorilla Technology Group Inc. ("Gorilla”) (NASDAQ: GRRR), a global provider of AI-based edge video analytics, IoT technologies, and cybersecurity, today announced that it agreed to binding terms to acquire Bacom Internetwork, a leading pioneer, distributor and systems integrator of Smart City Infrastructure solutions in Thailand.

The planned transaction is expected to close by the end of September and is subject to confirmatory due diligence, finalizing transaction documentation, and obtaining necessary local regulatory approvals. Following the completion of the transaction, Bacom will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gorilla.

The acquisition is a significant milestone in Gorilla's goal to establish a globally dominant position for Smart and Safe City solutions. With Bacom's record of accomplishment, as a leading provider in Thailand, there is exceptional potential for further expansion. Based on internal analysis and current market projections, Gorilla believes that Bacom could achieve a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 50% over the next three years.

"This acquisition embodies Gorilla's bold vision and dedication to excellence as we pursue an ambitious global expansion strategy. By leveraging the synergies between Gorilla and Bacom, this strategic move sets the stage for success in providing Smart City Infrastructure solutions and improving living standards as the global economy continues to urbanize at an unprecedented rate,” said Jay Chandan, Chairman and CEO of Gorilla.

"We expect this acquisition to accelerate the delivery of AI-powered solutions and enable Gorilla to offer a more integrated Platform as a Service (PaaS) that will help build a competitive advantage globally. Moreover, we believe this transaction will improve our earnings and bring significant value to our shareholders,” added Chandan.

"We believe that Gorilla will bring to Thailand AI capabilities that are in high demand. Thailand has put in motion its national AI strategy and action plan, wherein by 2027, the country aims to have an effective ecosystem for developing and applying AI, proven to enhance the economy and improve our quality of life. Being part of Gorilla will enable us to integrate additional AI capabilities to meet the demands of a larger customer base by delivering more comprehensive solutions and enhancing existing ones. Based on our outlook for the next three years, we expect this deal to bring substantial benefits to our existing suppliers and vendors and create a more diverse and supportive environment for employees to succeed," said Tanakrit Rojanasiraprapa, Founder & Managing Director for Bacom.

Follow us on:

LinkedIn

Twitter

About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.

Gorilla, headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, is a global solution provider in security intelligence, network intelligence, business intelligence and IoT technology. Gorilla develops a wide range of solutions including Smart Cities, Smart Retail, Enterprise Security, and Smart Media. In addition, Gorilla provides a complete Security Convergence Platform to government institutions, telecom companies and private enterprises with network surveillance and cyber security.

Gorilla places an emphasis on offering leading technology, expert service, and precise delivery, and ensuring top-of-the-line, intelligent and strong edge AI solutions that enable clients to improve operational performance and efficiency. With continuous core technology development, Gorilla will deliver edge AI solutions to managed service providers, distributors, system integrators, and hardware manufacturers. For more information, please visit our website: Gorilla-Technology.com.

About Bacom Internetwork Co., LTD

Since 2011, Bacom Internetwork Co., Ltd. has been the systems integrator and distributor of some of the most intelligent and innovative security technologies in Thailand. Bacom’s team are highly knowledgeable and experienced in security system integration. Together with their professional team of skillful technical and engineering specialists, clients are serviced by the best-in-class design, recommendations and state of the art SMART Building solutions that is tailor made to meet the ever-changing security demands of their businesses.

For more information, please visit website: Bacominternetwork.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on estimates, assumptions, and expectations. Actual results and performance could differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. Gorilla does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

Jeff Fox
The Blueshirt Group for Gorilla
+1 (415) 828-8298
jeff@blueshirtgroup.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Gary Dvorchak
The Blueshirt Group for Gorilla
+1 (323) 240-5796
gary@blueshirtgroup.com

Scott McCabe
The Blueshirt Group for Gorilla
+1 (917) 434-3275
scott@blueshirtgroup.com


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Gorilla Technology Group Incorporation Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Gorilla Technology Group Incorporation Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

What is the present state of gold demand and the situation regarding its deployment? Additionally, how do elevated inflation rates impact businesses involved in gold mining?

Brian Martin, the Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at OceanaGold, will address these inquiries in today’s expert interview conducted by Georg Zimmermann from BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

In-Demand Gold: Insights into the Present Market Landscape | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

10:03 SMI weiter schwach
09:12 SG-Marktüberblick: 12.06.2023
09:00 Biodiversität: Erhaltung der biologischen Vielfalt
06:17 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Neue Verluste zum Wochenschluss
09.06.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 20.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Idorsia
09.06.23 DAX 40 Ausblick: Notenbanksitzungen im Fokus – Fed und EZB ante portas
09.06.23 Julius Bär: 9.40% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Adecco Group AG
09.06.23 In-Demand Gold: Insights into the Present Market Landscape | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'768.23 19.33 SMIR9U
Short 11'996.69 13.79 OESSMU
Short 12'444.17 8.90 DTSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'327.36 12.06.2023 13:56:34
Long 10'859.48 19.84 XQSSMU
Long 10'564.99 13.15 XFSSMU
Long 10'150.70 8.87 EHSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Saudi-Arabien leidet unter Ölpreis-Rückgang: Dieses Problem sieht ein Rohstoffanalyst
Georg Fischer-Aktie gewinnt: Übernahme der finnischen Uponor gewollt
ABB-Aktie in Grün: Übernahme des deutschen Smart-Home-Spezialisten Eve Systems
Rheinmetall-Aktie im Plus: Rheinmetall-Chef rechnet mit deutlich steigender Unternehmensbewertung
UBS-Aktie höher: UBS setzt "rote Linien" für CS-Banker
Credit Suisse-Aktien in Grün: CS-Aktien werden per 14. Juni von der SIX dekotiert
Microsoft-Aktie vor grosser Kursrally? Darum ist Wedbush-Analyst Ives so optimistisch
Woche der Leitzinsentscheidung der US-Notenbank: SMI und DAX freundlich - DAX über 16'000 Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen notierten schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Novartis-Aktie im Plus: Novartis legt für Chinook Milliardensumme auf den Tisch
Partners Group-Aktie gewinnt: Übernahme von Biogas- und -methan-Plattform in Deutschland

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit