03.07.2019 21:00:00

Gorgeous Kansas City 23-Acre Gated Estate Up for Auction Was Previously Listed at $2.275M - Opening Bid is $500k

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The main residence features over 7500 square feet of finished living space with two private master suites, spa-like baths, Kleweno designed chef's kitchen with granite and high-end appliances, warm, inviting living and entertaining spaces, three stone fireplaces, finished walk-out lower level, cinema, indoor endless pool, 6-car tandem garage and more.

The lush grounds have been impeccably maintained. Outdoor living and entertaining spaces include a resort-style pool and cabana, charming covered bridge, golf hole and lakeside ramada with outdoor fireplace and dock overlooking the one-acre lake. The stables have been converted into a carriage house with open family room, two stall bunk rooms, bath, laundry and garage.

Online Bidding Ends: Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. CDT
Property Location: 25911 E 99th Street, Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Property Tours: Available by appointment and on July 7 & July 14. Registration required.

The Seller chose North Kansas City-based Cates Auction & Realty Co., Inc. to handle the auction marketing and sale. "Close-in convenience, yet outside city limits combined with this much space and privacy is difficult to duplicate!" Says Ray Bucklew, Cates Auction Listing Agent, who is representing the property and already working with prospective buyers and agents.

Qualified buyers and agents may request private tours of the property by calling Cates Auction or completing an online request form. To bid on the property, prospective buyers must register online. Registration, photo galleries, property video, terms, forms and details can all be found at http://www.catesauction.com/east99th.

Founded in 1942, Cates Auction & Realty Co., Inc. specializes in the auction marketing and sale of quality homes, land, and commercial properties in Missouri and Kansas.

 

SOURCE Cates Auction & Realty Co., Inc.

