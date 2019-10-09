09.10.2019 03:00:00

Gore Premiering New Portfolio of Qualified Solutions at 2019 NewSpace Show

DUNDEE, Scotland, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- W. L. Gore & Associates will showcase a new portfolio of qualified GORE® Space Cables and Assemblies at the 2019 NewSpace Show in Monaco on October 17-18. Gore will also be a featured speaker at the show on October 17 at 11:00 am CEST.

Gore combines decades of traditional spaceflight program experience, materials expertise, and a deep understanding of appropriately scoped test processes to manufacture solutions for the NewSpace economy. The company now offers solutions that are qualified, cost-effective, and low-risk to meet demanding low earth orbit (LEO) and medium earth orbit (MEO) program schedules spanning 1 to 5 years.

Cost-Effective, Low-Risk Solutions

Premiering at the show will be a variety of GORE® Space Cables, including hook-up wires and high-speed data cables. They distribute high-voltage power up to 600 volts and transmit data up to 12 GB safely, continuously, and reliably in challenging environments. Gore's high-speed data cables meet and even exceed standard protocols such as XAUI RapidIO™, Ethernet Cat6a, USB and HDMI.

Also on display will be GORE® Spaceflight Microwave/RF Assemblies that offer the smallest diameter sizes ranging from 1.2 mm (0.047 in) to 8.1 mm (0.320 in). They deliver high-quality signals with low loss, excellent phase stability, and outstanding shielding effectiveness at frequencies from DC to 40 GHz. Gore also offers a variety of connector options engineered to complement the performance of each assembly, minimizing loss and reflection for optimized signal transmission.

GORE® Space Cables and Assemblies offer extremely rugged options in small, low-mass, and flexible designs with proven performance in the most severe conditions. All of Gore's high-performance solutions are qualified according to NASA EEE-INST-002 Level 2, ESA ECSS-Q-ST-60-13C Class 2, and Technology Readiness Level (TRL) 6+.

Navigate Wire & Cable Requirements

At the show a Gore expert will share his industry knowledge and materials expertise to help attendees navigate wire and cable requirements for NewSpace missions. Show attendees can register online to request a one-on-one business meeting with our expert.

For more information about the company's new portfolio of qualified GORE® Space Cables and Assemblies, visit Gore at the NewSpace Show or online at http://www.gore.com/nsshow2019.

About Gore

W. L. Gore & Associates is a global materials science company dedicated to transforming industries and improving lives. Since 1958, Gore has solved complex technical challenges in demanding environments — from outer space to the world's highest peaks to the inner workings of the human body. With more than 10,500 Associates and a strong, team-oriented culture, Gore generates annual revenues of $3.7 billion.

 

SOURCE W. L. Gore & Associates

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

08.10.19
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
08.10.19
Konjunktursorgen und Unsicherheit | BX Swiss TV
08.10.19
Ölpreise ohne klare Richtung
08.10.19
Vontobel: derimail - US-Tech Werte mit doppleter Renditechance
08.10.19
Zinsfantasien halten SMI in der Spur
07.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Sunrise Communications Group AG
07.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

04.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die angeschlagene Weltwirtschaft schwächt
24.09.19
Schroders: Werden Elektroautos zu grossen Verlusten führen - oder riesige Gewinne einfahren?
24.09.19
Schroders: Der Reiz von Dollar-Unternehmensanleihen für internationale Anleger
mehr
Konjunktursorgen und Unsicherheit | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Experte zum Ende des Bullenmarktes: Anleger müssen ihre Strategie jetzt dringend prüfen
Credit Suisse erwägt offenbar Wiedereintritt in US Private Banking
Wall Street schliesst mit Verlusten -- SMI verliert am Dienstag deutlich -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost verbuchen Zuwächse
ARYZTA-Aktie büsst ein: ARYZTA kommt organisch 2018/19 nicht vom Fleck
Das ist im letzten Quartal für Anleger wichtig
Autoneum-Aktien nach weiterer Gewinnwarnung und Absetzung des CEO markant tiefer
QIAGEN-Aktie bricht ein: QIAGEN verliert Chef und rechnet mit kleinerem Umsatzwachstum
Nordex-Aktie springt an: Spanischer Grossaktionär Acciona will Nordex übernehmen
GAM dementiert Gespräche mit Generali
Directors Dealings - Wie Anleger reagieren sollten, wenn Chefs sich von Aktien trennen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street schliesst mit Verlusten -- SMI verliert am Dienstag deutlich -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost verbuchen Zuwächse
Die Sorge vor einem neu aufflammenden Handelskonflikt belastete die US-Börsen. Auch am heimischen Aktienmarkt zeigten sich die Anleger anfällig für politische Störfeuer. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte klare Abschläge. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten herrschte am Dienstag gute Stimmung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB