Gore Premiering New Portfolio of Qualified Solutions at 2019 NewSpace Show

DUNDEE, Scotland, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- W. L. Gore & Associates will showcase a new portfolio of qualified GORE® Space Cables and Assemblies at the 2019 NewSpace Show in Monaco on October 17-18. Gore will also be a featured speaker at the show on October 17 at 11:00 am CEST.

Gore combines decades of traditional spaceflight program experience, materials expertise, and a deep understanding of appropriately scoped test processes to manufacture solutions for the NewSpace economy. The company now offers solutions that are qualified, cost-effective, and low-risk to meet demanding low earth orbit (LEO) and medium earth orbit (MEO) program schedules spanning 1 to 5 years.

Cost-Effective, Low-Risk Solutions

Premiering at the show will be a variety of GORE® Space Cables, including hook-up wires and high-speed data cables. They distribute high-voltage power up to 600 volts and transmit data up to 12 GB safely, continuously, and reliably in challenging environments. Gore's high-speed data cables meet and even exceed standard protocols such as XAUI RapidIO™, Ethernet Cat6a, USB and HDMI.

Also on display will be GORE® Spaceflight Microwave/RF Assemblies that offer the smallest diameter sizes ranging from 1.2 mm (0.047 in) to 8.1 mm (0.320 in). They deliver high-quality signals with low loss, excellent phase stability, and outstanding shielding effectiveness at frequencies from DC to 40 GHz. Gore also offers a variety of connector options engineered to complement the performance of each assembly, minimizing loss and reflection for optimized signal transmission.

GORE® Space Cables and Assemblies offer extremely rugged options in small, low-mass, and flexible designs with proven performance in the most severe conditions. All of Gore's high-performance solutions are qualified according to NASA EEE-INST-002 Level 2, ESA ECSS-Q-ST-60-13C Class 2, and Technology Readiness Level (TRL) 6+.

Navigate Wire & Cable Requirements

At the show a Gore expert will share his industry knowledge and materials expertise to help attendees navigate wire and cable requirements for NewSpace missions. Show attendees can register online to request a one-on-one business meeting with our expert.

For more information about the company's new portfolio of qualified GORE® Space Cables and Assemblies, visit Gore at the NewSpace Show or online at http://www.gore.com/nsshow2019.

About Gore

W. L. Gore & Associates is a global materials science company dedicated to transforming industries and improving lives. Since 1958, Gore has solved complex technical challenges in demanding environments — from outer space to the world's highest peaks to the inner workings of the human body. With more than 10,500 Associates and a strong, team-oriented culture, Gore generates annual revenues of $3.7 billion.

SOURCE W. L. Gore & Associates