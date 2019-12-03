Gore Mutual Donates $50,000 in Celebration of GivingTuesday

CAMBRIDGE, ON, Dec. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - The seventh annual GivingTuesday – a global giving movement which follows the shopping frenzies on Black Friday and Cyber Monday and encourages people to support their communities – takes place on Tuesday, December 3. Gore Mutual Foundation is celebrating this day of giving by donating $50,000 to charities across Canada.

This is Gore Mutual Foundation's third consecutive year participating in GivingTuesday. Over the past three years, the foundation has granted $130,000 to 33 Canadian charities as part of GivingTuesday. In 2017, the organization pledged to give $30,000 but later increased its donation to $40,000 after receiving a tremendous amount of public support for its GivingTuesday campaign. Last year, the Gore Mutual Foundation granted another $40,000 to Canadian charities on GivingTuesday. Wanting to make an even greater impact, this year Gore Mutual Foundation committed to gifting $50,000 – its largest GivingTuesday donation to date.



"These days it's easy to focus on the things that pull us apart," says Marina Glogovac, President and CEO, CanadaHelps, co-founders of the GivingTuesday movement in Canada. "But, GivingTuesday is one of those rare things that brings the entire world together."



Wanting to unite people by giving them a shared platform to discuss the causes they believe in, Gore Mutual Insurance Company ran a social media campaign from November 7 – 27 encouraging its national network of insurance brokers, customers and all Canadians to nominate their favourite charities using #GoreMutual and #GivingTuesdayCA. Nearly 700 organizations were nominated from coast to coast to receive one of ten $5,000 grants with supporters eagerly praising all of the different charities for the work they do to strengthen local communities.



"This year, we celebrated 180 years of business and giving has certainly been an integral part of our identity throughout our history as a mutual insurance company," said Gore Mutual President and CEO, Heidi Sevcik. "We feel we have a corporate social responsibility to support communities and causes across Canada. Partnering with GivingTuesday is a natural fit and through social media we hope to influence others to make a positive impact to charities in their own communities."



Following the closing of nominations on November 27, all of the employees at Gore Mutual's offices in Cambridge, Ontario and Vancouver, British Columbia voted to select the ten charities that will receive $5,000 GivingTuesday grants. The organizations chosen are the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) Foundation, Essential Aid and Family Services of Ontario Inc., Bereaved Families of Ontario – Midwestern Region, the Alzheimer Society Waterloo Wellington, My Friend's House in Collingwood, ChildCan in London, Covenant House Vancouver, VGH and UBC Hospital Foundation, Canuck Place Children's Hospice and Dixon Transition Society in Burnaby, BC. Staff from Gore Mutual will be hand delivering $5,000 cheques to each of these charities on December 3 for GivingTuesday.



The Gore Mutual Foundation was established to support Gore Mutual's insurance broker partners and their communities through dollar-matching incentives and granting funds across three main charitable categories; youth education, community and environmental safety. To date, the Gore Mutual Foundation has granted over $10 million to help more than 650 Canadian charities.

About GivingTuesday:

GivingTuesday was launched in Canada in 2013 by GIV3 and CanadaHelps.org. GivingTuesday is a day for the entire charitable sector and encourages all Canadians to join the movement and give and volunteer for causes of their choice. GivingTuesday was originally founded in the US by 92nd Street Y in partnership with the UN Foundation. www.givingtuesday.ca

About Gore Mutual:

Founded in 1839, Gore Mutual is Canada's oldest property and casualty insurer, with over $442 million in premiums and over $1 billion in assets as of December 31, 2018. Based in Cambridge, Ontario and Vancouver, British Columbia, this Canadian-owned and operated mutual company employs over 350 people and is known for its investment in people, technology and innovation. With a long-standing commitment to genuine personal service, and with InsurTech partnerships such as BrokerLift, Gore Mutual is an unwavering supporter of its network of insurance brokers, who offer the highest standards of service, choice and advocacy to Canadian customers. Gore Mutual was voted the #1 insurance company by the Insurance Brokers Association of Ontario (IBAO) in 2014 and certified as a 2018 Best Workplace Canada and a Best Workplace in Financial Services and Insurance. The Gore Mutual Foundation strengthens Canadian communities by supporting local initiatives and has donated more than $10 million to over 650 charities over the past 20 years. Learn more at goremutual.ca.



