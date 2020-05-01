+++ Bitcoin Kurs explodiert und durchbricht 8.000 USD - Jetzt noch vor dem Halving handeln! +++ -w-
01.05.2020 16:15:00

Gore Launches New Online Microwave/RF Assembly Builder

ELKTON, Md., May 01, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --  W. L. Gore & Associates has launched its updated GORE® Microwave/RF Assembly Builder, a step-by-step tool that allows the user to configure and request a quote for an assembly with a variety of connector & cable options, assembly lengths, and frequencies.

The updated online tool features enhancements that allow users to design a cable from their desktop, tablet or mobile phone. In today's predominantly remote-work environment, these added features make it possible to design GORE® Microwave/RF Assemblies with ease, from anywhere and anytime, and from any device. "With so many engineers and specifiers currently working from home," says Jennifer Haupt, Gore Marketing Communications, "we hope these enhancements provide a bit of ease to our customers' online experience."

"One feature we heard customers wanted was to be able to compare multiple GORE® Cables in a single project in the online platform," said Keith Cuthbert, Gore Applications Engineer. "Also, customers wanted the option to build assemblies using either cables or connectors as their starting point. We're happy that we were able to accommodate both of these requests with this Builder update."

The new GORE Microwave/RF Assembly Builder is designed to aid those working in Test & Measurement, Spaceflight, Aerospace or Defense industries. Once the assembly has been designed, the visitor can download custom datasheets for the assemblies within minutes, as well as submit the builds for a quote. A Gore specialist will then review the submitted designs and application requirements and provide a quote on each design.

Additionally, Gore has carried over the option to retrieve specifications of existing builds. Previously constructed assemblies can be located by Gore part number and frequency, thereby speeding up the re-quoting and re-ordering process.

To view Gore's new Microwave/RF Assembly Builder, visit http://www.gore.com/rfcablebuilder. Or contact a Gore applications specialist at electronics.usa@wlgore.com to discuss any application needs or challenges.

About Gore

W. L. Gore & Associates is a global materials science company dedicated to transforming industries and improving lives. Since 1958, Gore has solved complex technical challenges in demanding environments — from outer space to the world's highest peaks to the inner workings of the human body. With more than 10,500 Associates and a strong, team-oriented culture, Gore generates annual revenues of $3.7 billion.

 

SOURCE W. L. Gore & Associates

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Geberit 433.10
2.46 %
Givaudan 3’233.00
-0.31 %
LafargeHolcim 40.04
-1.01 %
Nestle 101.90
-1.05 %
Sika 159.70
-1.24 %
UBS Group 10.34
-4.17 %
The Swatch Grp 193.15
-5.04 %
CS Group 8.73
-5.21 %
Swiss Re 69.66
-5.53 %
Swiss Life Hldg 341.90
-6.05 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

30.04.20
Das Paradoxon zwischen Konjunkturhilfen und Verschuldung - CME Group
30.04.20
Berichtssaison hält Anleger auf Trab | BX Swiss TV
30.04.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Clariant AG
30.04.20
Vontobel: Goldminers mit doppelter Renditechance
30.04.20
SMI-Schwergewichte machen den Spielverderber
30.04.20
Weekly Hits: Fintech – Beschleunigte Disruption / Goldminen – Verwerfungen als Chance
27.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

30.04.20
Schroders: Five key developments in EM debt in the coronavirus crisis
29.04.20
Q&A: Could now be the time to invest in healthcare?
29.04.20
Schroders: So erkennen Anleger Greenwasher
mehr
Berichtssaison hält Anleger auf Trab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Swiss Re schreibt im ersten Quartal einen Verlust - Aktie klar im Minus
Ölpreis-Crash könnte böse für ETF-Anleger enden
Shell-Aktie fällt über 10%: Quartalsdividende zum ersten Mal seit dem Zweiten Weltkrieg gekappt
Gilead-Aktie gibt Gewinne ab: Erste Studienergebnisse zu Corona-Wirkstoff Remdesivir
Deshalb zeigt sich der Franken zu Euro und Dollar stärker
Bank of America: Goldpreis könnte auf 3'000 US-Dollar steigen - Saxo Bank sogar noch optimistischer
Restaurantkette Vapiano steht zum Verkauf
Verfehlte Gewinnerwartungen schicken Amazon-Aktie in den Sinkflug
LafargeHolcim-Aktie stabil: Umsatzrückgang im ersten Quartal
EZB lockert Geldpolitik weiter

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht tiefrot ins lange Wochenende -- DAX knickt schlussendlich ein
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex DAX gaben am Donnerstag deutlich nach.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB