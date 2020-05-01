Gore Launches New Online Microwave/RF Assembly Builder

ELKTON, Md., May 01, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- W. L. Gore & Associates has launched its updated GORE® Microwave/RF Assembly Builder, a step-by-step tool that allows the user to configure and request a quote for an assembly with a variety of connector & cable options, assembly lengths, and frequencies.

The updated online tool features enhancements that allow users to design a cable from their desktop, tablet or mobile phone. In today's predominantly remote-work environment, these added features make it possible to design GORE® Microwave/RF Assemblies with ease, from anywhere and anytime, and from any device. "With so many engineers and specifiers currently working from home," says Jennifer Haupt, Gore Marketing Communications, "we hope these enhancements provide a bit of ease to our customers' online experience."

"One feature we heard customers wanted was to be able to compare multiple GORE® Cables in a single project in the online platform," said Keith Cuthbert, Gore Applications Engineer. "Also, customers wanted the option to build assemblies using either cables or connectors as their starting point. We're happy that we were able to accommodate both of these requests with this Builder update."

The new GORE Microwave/RF Assembly Builder is designed to aid those working in Test & Measurement, Spaceflight, Aerospace or Defense industries. Once the assembly has been designed, the visitor can download custom datasheets for the assemblies within minutes, as well as submit the builds for a quote. A Gore specialist will then review the submitted designs and application requirements and provide a quote on each design.

Additionally, Gore has carried over the option to retrieve specifications of existing builds. Previously constructed assemblies can be located by Gore part number and frequency, thereby speeding up the re-quoting and re-ordering process.

To view Gore's new Microwave/RF Assembly Builder, visit http://www.gore.com/rfcablebuilder. Or contact a Gore applications specialist at electronics.usa@wlgore.com to discuss any application needs or challenges.

