Gordie Boucher Nissan of Greenfield Offers the Highly Capable and Spacious 2020 Nissan Armada

GREENFIELD, Wis., Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SUVs are very popular with American automotive consumers these days — and a standout model is the 2020 Nissan Armada. The 2020 Armada has a rugged design, a roomy and comfortable interior, a robust V8 engine, off-road prowess and impressive towing capabilities. Gordie Boucher Nissan of Greenfield now offers the 2020 Armada for SUV shoppers in Southeastern Wisconsin.

The 2020 Armada delivers excellent performance with its 5.6-liter Endurance V8 engine. Mated to a 7-speed automatic transmission, it doles out a mighty 390 horsepower and 394 pound-feet of torque. With a maximum towing capacity of 8,500 pounds, the Armada is highly capable on the towing front. With the All-Mode 4-wheel drive system, the Armada provides superb traction when heading off the beaten path.

The 2020 Armada has an eye-catching look. Along with its aggressive stance, notable exterior design elements of the Armada include the Nissan V-motion grille, chrome-plated side mirrors, side step rails, roof rails and LED headlights, daytime running lights and taillights. Buyers of the Armada have a choice of many visually appealing color options, including Mocha Almond Pearl, Hermosa Blue Pearl, Forged Copper Metallic and Brilliant Silver Metallic.

The cabin of the 2020 Armada has high-quality craftsmanship and a liberal use of premium materials. It's also quite spacious, with an eight-passenger seating capacity and a maximum cargo capacity of 95.4 cubic-feet. Notable interior features include a heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats, the NissanConnect infotainment system with an 8-inch touchscreen, the 13-speaker Bose audio system and a Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control system.

Southeastern Wisconsin automotive shoppers can find out more information about the 2020 Armada and other models at Gordie Boucher of Nissan.

