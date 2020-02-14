14.02.2020 21:00:00

Gordie Boucher Nissan of Greenfield Offers the Highly Capable and Spacious 2020 Nissan Armada

GREENFIELD, Wis., Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SUVs are very popular with American automotive consumers these days — and a standout model is the 2020 Nissan Armada. The 2020 Armada has a rugged design, a roomy and comfortable interior, a robust V8 engine, off-road prowess and impressive towing capabilities. Gordie Boucher Nissan of Greenfield now offers the 2020 Armada for SUV shoppers in Southeastern Wisconsin.

The 2020 Armada delivers excellent performance with its 5.6-liter Endurance V8 engine. Mated to a 7-speed automatic transmission, it doles out a mighty 390 horsepower and 394 pound-feet of torque. With a maximum towing capacity of 8,500 pounds, the Armada is highly capable on the towing front. With the All-Mode 4-wheel drive system, the Armada provides superb traction when heading off the beaten path.

The 2020 Armada has an eye-catching look. Along with its aggressive stance, notable exterior design elements of the Armada include the Nissan V-motion grille, chrome-plated side mirrors, side step rails, roof rails and LED headlights, daytime running lights and taillights. Buyers of the Armada have a choice of many visually appealing color options, including Mocha Almond Pearl, Hermosa Blue Pearl, Forged Copper Metallic and Brilliant Silver Metallic.

The cabin of the 2020 Armada has high-quality craftsmanship and a liberal use of premium materials. It's also quite spacious, with an eight-passenger seating capacity and a maximum cargo capacity of 95.4 cubic-feet. Notable interior features include a heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats, the NissanConnect infotainment system with an 8-inch touchscreen, the 13-speaker Bose audio system and a Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control system.

Southeastern Wisconsin automotive shoppers can find out more information about the 2020 Armada and other models at Gordie Boucher of Nissan by visiting the dealership's website at http://www.bouchernissangreenfield.com.

Gordie Boucher Nissan of Greenfield is located at 4141 South 108th Street in Greenfield. The dealership can be reached via telephone at (800) 709-6857.

 

SOURCE Gordie Boucher Nissan of Greenfield

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

16:09
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
13:00
Je schlechter die Lage, umso höher der Ölpreis
10:29
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Enel SpA, ING Groep NV, Schneider Electric SE
09:18
Virus-Sorgen werfen SMI nicht aus der Bahn
07:15
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Auf Talfahrt / LafargeHolcim – Lage trübt sich deutlich ein
06:00
Anleger-Challenge: Die Strategie des Januar-Siegers in Risikoklasse 3 | BX Swiss TV
12.02.20
Does Fed Have the Tools to Fix a Slowdown?
10.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:50
Schroders: Private Assets 2020: Wie geht"s weiter?
07.02.20
Schroders: Die Dominanz der US-Superstar-Unternehmen und die Konsequenzen für Anleger
07.02.20
Schroders: Umweltgerechtes Wachstum: Der Traum einer kohlenstoffarmen Welt?
mehr
Anleger-Challenge: Die Strategie des Januar-Siegers in Risikoklasse 3 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Analyst warnt vor Ende des Konjunkturzyklus: So sollten Anleger jetzt handeln
Wieso der Euro zum Franken auf tiefsten Stand seit 3 Jahren sinkt
Schindler erreicht Wachstumsziele bei etwas tieferer Profitabilität - Schindler-Aktie unter Druck
Zurich-Aktie etwas fester: Zurich erhöht dank Gewinnwachstum Dividende
Tesla-Aktie macht Verluste wett: Tesla plant Kapitalerhöhung
Nestlé 2019 organisch gewachsen - Nestlé-Aktie dennoch im Minus
Wirecard-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Wirecard wächst kräftig und bestätigt Prognose 2020
Meyer Burger-Aktie verliert nach Umsatzeinbruch deutlich
SPD und Linke verzeichnen nach Thüringen sprunghaften Mitgliederanstieg
Darum verzeichnet der Eurokurs ein Viermonatstief - Neues EUR/CHF-Tief

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht fester ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen etwas schwächer -- DAX nahe Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Vor dem Wochenende konnte der heimische Markt zulegen und erreichte zeitweise ein neues Rekordhoch. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich zum Schluss wenig bewegt. Die Wall Street präsentiert sich am Freitag freundlich. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es mehrheitlich aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;