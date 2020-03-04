04.03.2020 02:36:00

GoPrime Mortgage Proudly Announces the Opening of Two New Branches on the East Coast

RALEIGH, N.C., March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPrime celebrates the doors opening of two branches. The Haddonfield, New Jersey branch opened in November 2019 at 75 Haddon N Ave. Ste. 350. Branch Manager, Chris Strauss says that "I want to work with people to help identify and achieve their financial goals to make sure they're aligned with their life goals. My job is not to simply write a purchase loan or refinance, it's to empower my clients with the knowledge they need for financial freedom. I guarantee they won't meet anyone as passionate about securing their financial position as I am."

Ben Minton, Branch Manager, leads the Corbin, Kentucky branch at 688 S Hwy 25 W, Ste 1, Williamsburg, KY 40769 that opened in October 2019. Shortly after joining the team, Ben stated that, "We had our first closing yesterday, and we were blown away with every aspect of the company. Every single person we've talked to has been nothing but exceptional to us and genuinely seems interested in helping and making things as smooth as possible. We know, without doubt, we are now in the right place. We look forward to all that is to come."

CEO and President John Rodgers said that, "We couldn't be happier to further our footprint in Kentucky and expand to new states, like New Jersey. These branches are experts in their local markets and knowing that competition can become a big factor in their business, we provide them with some of the best back-office service in the industry to give them even more of an edge. We're thrilled to have them on the team!"

Both branches are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

GoPrime Mortgage continues to recruit mortgage professionals. To find out more, visit www.goprime.com.

Media Contact:
Jessie Tennis
Phone: 919-355-6181 
Email: jtennis@goprime.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goprime-mortgage-proudly-announces-the-opening-of-two-new-branches-on-the-east-coast-301015951.html

SOURCE GoPrime Mortgage, Inc.

