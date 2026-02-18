Google Unveils America-India Connect With New Fiber-Optic Routes

(RTTNews) - Tech major Google, affiliated to Alphabet Inc., announced Wednesday the launch of America-India Connect initiative, as part of its global partnerships and programs to accelerate progress in Artificial Intelligence to ensure its benefits reach everyone.

At the AI Impact Summit in India, the company said the new initiative aims to deliver new strategic fiber-optic routes to increase the reach, reliability and resilience of digital connectivity between the U.S., India and multiple locations across the Southern Hemisphere.

The America-India Connect, a collaborative infrastructure initiative, is anchored by Google's recently announced five-year $15 billion AI infrastructure investment in India to boost digital connectivity across four continents.

The firm noted that it has been building subsea cables in the Pacific, Africa and around the world.

Under the America-India Connect initiative, Google, in collaboration with local partners, will establish a new international subsea gateway in Visakhapatnam; and three new subsea paths connecting India to Singapore, South Africa, and Australia. In addition, there will be four strategic fiber-optic routes that bolster network resilience and capacity between the United States, India, and multiple locations across the Southern Hemisphere.

The company is developing a direct fiber-optic path between Vizag and Chennai on India's east coast to South Africa, which will be combined with the Equiano and Nuvem subsea cable systems. This will create a redundant high-capacity route that connects the American east coast around Africa to Vizag. Further, a direct fiber-optic path between Mumbai and Western Australia will be constructed. In combination with the TalayLink and Honomoana subsea cable systems, this will create a South Pacific route connecting the American west coast around Australia to Mumbai.

The new path complements the Blue, Raman, and Sol subsea cables, which together form a data corridor from the American east coast through the Red Sea to Mumbai.

According to Google, AI is making it possible to solve problems for people, economies, science and society faster than ever, but those solutions are only possible if everyone, everywhere, has access to these tools.

In order to meet its AI strategy, th firm is making partnerships worldwide, by building new infrastructure, expanding connectivity and access, empowering governments, advancing science, helping people learn new skills and building useful and safe products for everyone.

Further, in order to support governments and public sector organizations to use AI effectively, Google has annoced various initiatives. The firm plans a $30 million Google.org Global AI for Government Innovation Impact Challenge to support partnerships to transform public services using AI; and a $30 million Google.org AI for Science Impact Challenge to support researchers globally who are using AI to drive scientific breakthroughs.

In addition, Google DeepMind forms a new partnership with Indian government bodies and local institutions to unlock new discoveries in science and education.

Among other things, Google's Center for Climate Technology will work with the office of the Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India, to accelerate research and adoption of scalable AI-powered climate solutions.