Google Shopping for Shopify | New No Fee Management Plan from Dynamic Creative

ADELAIDE, Australia, Sept. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dynamic Creative takes the hassle out of getting into Google by creating Shopping ads directly from a website's product data with their new Google Shopping app.

Google Shopping ads are the fastest growing ad format. Shopping Ads show products at the top of Google search results for relevant search terms. Through Google Shopping ads, Shopify websites can be found by shoppers searching for the products they sell.

What 'DC Google Shopping Ads for Shopify' offers is the connection between a Shopify store and Google Shopping Ads. Installing the Google Shopping app connects retailers to the Dynamic Creative Ad Platform. The Platform will create Google Shopping Ads, for an unlimited number of products, automatically.

Dynamic Creative sets up and links Google Merchant Centre, Google Ads and Google Analytics accounts to help get e-commerce websites started. Once set-up and running, Dynamic Creative's Google award winning Customer Success Managers will manage the accounts to make sure retailers are getting the best results possible. Shopify businesses can now get access to 'DC Google Shopping Ads for Shopify' for no fee.

CEO Frank Grasso explains that business growth is the reasoning for Dynamic Creative's free starting point.

"Our mission is to help our customers advertise effectively and efficiently. Through our investment in automation, we are able to offer a high-quality service at a free starting point. We want to help businesses grow, and our reward is to see them upgrade to our premium services when they're ready to scale their online sales."

By removing the fee for new advertisers, Dynamic Creative can help more e-commerce websites improve the way they sell their products in Google.

E-commerce businesses on the Shopify platform can take advantage of the offer directly through the Shopify App store. Stores looking for a higher level of service or looking to grow their business outside of Google Shopping can connect directly to the Ad Platform with their API Credentials on the Dynamic Creative website.

About Dynamic Creative

Dynamic Creative is an advertising platform for online retailers, linking major e-commerce platforms to Google's advertising platforms. The 2018 Google Shopping Innovator Award winners work with more than 400 e-commerce websites and have millions of active product ads. With over 17 years experience in Google Ads, Dynamic Creative has the Ad Platform and expertise to help e-commerce businesses get the best possible start in Google Shopping.

