26.09.2025 23:59:02

Google Rolls Out Major Pixel Buds Pro 2 Update With Adaptive Audio And Head Gestures

(RTTNews) - Google has begun releasing the Pixel Buds Pro 2's eagerly anticipated September Pixel Drop, which will include new features meant to improve the earbuds' intelligence and responsiveness.

Users are currently receiving the firmware update the version 4.467, which includes enhanced Gemini Live support, head gestures for calls and texts, adaptive audio, and loud noise protection.

The most notable feature is Adaptive Audio, which automatically adjusts the volume according to your surroundings while keeping you conscious of the sounds around you, whether you're riding, working out, or commuting.

Google notes that it won't protect against sharp impulse noises like fireworks or gunshots, but it is paired with Loud Noise Protection, which reduces the volume when abrupt sounds like sirens or construction noise are detected.

The addition of head gestures enabled by the earbuds' sensors is another highlight: shake to reject or dismiss, and nod to answer a call or text. Over the next few weeks, this feature will be made available.

Better audio processing in noisy settings, on the other hand, gives Gemini Live a boost and enables clearer interactions even with TV noise or background chatter.

When the buds are linked to an Android phone, the update will install automatically, however, users can also manually initiate the update using the Pixel Buds app.

By combining hands-free control with enhanced audio awareness, Google is presenting the Pixel Buds Pro 2 as more than just earbuds they are also adaptive assistants.