Google, Kairos Power And TVA Sign Landmark Nuclear Energy Deal

(RTTNews) - Google has partnered with nuclear startup Kairos Power and the Tennessee Valley Authority in a first-of-its-kind agreement to boost clean energy supply and accelerate America's advanced nuclear ambitions.

Under the deal, TVA will purchase up to 50 megawatts (MW) of electricity from Kairos Power's Hermes 2 reactor, slated to begin operating in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, by 2030. The contract represents the first utility agreement in the U.S. involving a next-generation nuclear reactor, underscoring a potential breakthrough for the industry.

The Hermes 2 project, initially designed for 28 MW, has been expanded to 50 MW to speed up deployment and meet growing demand. Through TVA's system, Google will receive the plant's clean energy attributes, advancing its plan to secure 500 MW of advanced nuclear capacity by 2035 to power data centers in Tennessee and Alabama.

Unlike traditional nuclear megaprojects, Google and Kairos will shoulder development risks, insulating ratepayers from potential overruns. Kairos' technology relies on liquid salt coolant and modular design principles, which aim to reduce costs and avoid the setbacks that have plagued large-scale nuclear projects.

"This agreement marks a new way of doing business in nuclear energy," said TVA CEO Don Moul. "It strengthens energy security, supports innovation, and provides reliable clean power for decades to come."

The initiative is seen as a pivotal step toward revitalizing America's nuclear sector while enabling Google's push for carbon-free, round-the-clock energy to support AI-driven growth.