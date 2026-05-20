Alphabet A Aktie 29798540 / US02079K3059
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21.05.2026 00:03:32
Google Introduces AI-Enhanced Search Features At I/O 2026
(RTTNews) - At Google I/O 2026, Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) rolled out a bold range of AI enhancements for its Search engine, showcasing more advanced AI models, self-sufficient search agents, and tailored mini apps meant to tackle complex tasks.
The company shared that its AI Mode now caters to over a billion monthly users, with the number of queries more than doubling every quarter since it launched. Starting now, Google is upgrading AI Mode worldwide with Gemini 3.5 Flash, which will be the default model in Search.
In addition, Google revealed a completely revamped AI-powered Search box, which is the most significant redesign of the interface in over 25 years. The updated search experience lets you work with text, images, files, videos, and browser tabs, and it also supports conversational follow-up questions.
This summer, Google plans to introduce "Search agents" that will keep a constant watch on the web, offering updates on areas like apartment listings, financial news, and sports.
They're also expanding booking features and rolling out agentic coding tools that let you create custom dashboards and interactive tools straight from Search.
Moreover, Google is extending its Personal Intelligence feature to almost 200 countries, enabling users to link their Gmail, Google Photos, and, soon enough, Google Calendar for a more personalized search experience.
Trading Signals: Adidas: Zeit für den Konter
Der Sportartikelhersteller ist operativ stark in das Jahr der Fussball-WM gestartet. An der Börse hat sich Adidas zuletzt stabilisiert. Mit einem Long Mini-Future können Trader auf ein Comeback des gebeutelten DAX-Titels setzen.Weiterlesen!
Nachrichten zu Alphabet A (ex Google)
Analysen zu Alphabet A (ex Google)
|20.05.26
|Alphabet A Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.05.26
|Alphabet A Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.05.26
|Alphabet A Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.05.26
|Alphabet A Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.04.26
|Alphabet A Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.05.26
|Alphabet A Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.05.26
|Alphabet A Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.05.26
|Alphabet A Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.05.26
|Alphabet A Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.04.26
|Alphabet A Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.05.26
|Alphabet A Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.05.26
|Alphabet A Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.05.26
|Alphabet A Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.04.26
|Alphabet A Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.04.26
|Alphabet A Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.05.26
|Alphabet A Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.04.26
|Alphabet A Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.04.26
|Alphabet A Neutral
|UBS AG
|24.04.26
|Alphabet A Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.04.26
|Alphabet A Neutral
|UBS AG
3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: ASM, Infineon & HSBC mit François Bloch
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Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor NVIDIA-Zahlen am Abend: SMI nach Verlusten letztlich fester -- DAX geht mit Gewinnen in den Feierabend -- Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt holte am Mittwoch anfängliche Verluste auf. Der deutsche Leitindex drehte im Verlauf ins Plus. An den US-Börsen ging es aufwärts. Die Börsen in Asien gaben zur Wochenmitte nach.