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Alphabet A Aktie 29798540 / US02079K3059

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21.05.2026 00:03:32

Google Introduces AI-Enhanced Search Features At I/O 2026

Alphabet A
303.22 CHF -1.86%
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(RTTNews) - At Google I/O 2026, Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) rolled out a bold range of AI enhancements for its Search engine, showcasing more advanced AI models, self-sufficient search agents, and tailored mini apps meant to tackle complex tasks.

The company shared that its AI Mode now caters to over a billion monthly users, with the number of queries more than doubling every quarter since it launched. Starting now, Google is upgrading AI Mode worldwide with Gemini 3.5 Flash, which will be the default model in Search.

In addition, Google revealed a completely revamped AI-powered Search box, which is the most significant redesign of the interface in over 25 years. The updated search experience lets you work with text, images, files, videos, and browser tabs, and it also supports conversational follow-up questions.

This summer, Google plans to introduce "Search agents" that will keep a constant watch on the web, offering updates on areas like apartment listings, financial news, and sports.

They're also expanding booking features and rolling out agentic coding tools that let you create custom dashboards and interactive tools straight from Search.

Moreover, Google is extending its Personal Intelligence feature to almost 200 countries, enabling users to link their Gmail, Google Photos, and, soon enough, Google Calendar for a more personalized search experience.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Adidas: Zeit für den Konter

Der Sportartikelhersteller ist operativ stark in das Jahr der Fussball-WM gestartet. An der Börse hat sich Adidas zuletzt stabilisiert. Mit einem Long Mini-Future können Trader auf ein Comeback des gebeutelten DAX-Titels setzen.

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20.05.26 Alphabet A Neutral UBS AG
20.05.26 Alphabet A Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
04.05.26 Alphabet A Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
04.05.26 Alphabet A Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
30.04.26 Alphabet A Neutral UBS AG
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3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: ASM, Infineon & HSBC mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
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https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: ASM, Infineon & HSBC mit François Bloch

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20.05.26 Deutschlands Chemieriesen im Wandel
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20.05.26 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: ASM, Infineon & HSBC mit François Bloch
20.05.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Gap geschlossen
19.05.26 Julius Bär: 9.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Swiss Market® Index, EURO STOXX 50® Index, S&P 500 Index®, Nikkei 225 Exchange Traded Fund
19.05.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 12.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Richemont, Geberit, Swatch
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’904.40 19.23 B5HSYU
Short 14’180.02 13.71 SC7BZU
Short 14’704.76 8.91 S3OBDU
SMI-Kurs: 13’399.29 20.05.2026 17:30:37
Long 12’784.78 19.09 SI7B8U
Long 12’514.57 13.92 SJCBCU
Long 11’966.10 8.91 SRKBVU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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Bildquelle: Elpisterra / Shutterstock.com
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