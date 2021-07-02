SMI 11’945 -0.3%  SPI 15’370 -0.1%  Dow 34’634 0.4%  DAX 15’659 0.4%  Euro 1.0946 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’089 0.2%  Gold 1’792 0.9%  Bitcoin 30’765 -0.9%  Dollar 0.9231 -0.3%  Öl 75.8 0.2% 
02.07.2021

Google Expeditions Is Gone, Now What?

SAN FRANCISCO, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RobotLAB Inc., the leading educational robotics company, announced today that with the sunsetting of Google Expeditions, educators aren't left without a solution for virtual reality field trips in the classroom. The company's VR Expeditions 2.0 for classroom app and content management system that was created in partnership with Encyclopedia Britannica and 360 cities is available for all educators, with kits purchased from RobotLAB or any other vendor.

"Teachers absolutely love virtual field trips," said Elad Inbar, the CEO of RobotLAB Inc. "We live in a wonderful, beautiful, magnificent world. It is history- and culture-rich, diverse, and awe-inspiring. And teachers love bringing it all to their classrooms, and take students  places, lead their way, and excite their discovery and path-finding."

"Especially nowadays, when everything around us is in mayhem, and the reality isn't a fun place to be in, going on high-definition virtual field trips can infuse new excitement to an every-day lesson," added Mr. Inbar.

In the past four years, RobotLAB was the leading partner for Google Expeditions and the only company certified to ship Google Expeditions Kits globally. Following Google's decision to stop their VR efforts, discontinuing Google Day Dream and the Expeditions app, RobotLAB decided to take advantage of this opportunity, partner with Encyclopedia Britannica, and introduce VR Expeditions 2.0™.

Educators can pick an expedition from hundreds of available expeditions on the all-new system, save locally their favorite expeditions, provide student hand-outs curated by Encyclopedia Britannica, broadcast different scenes to the students and manage the classroom. The unique design was built with educators and classroom management in mind, saving teachers time and streamlining virtual field trips.

The app supports all Android-based devices in the market, phones in VR goggles, Lenovo Mirage Solo, Lenovo S3 and Pico, ClassVR, and many others. The app supports teacher's tablets and student devices.

VR Expeditions 2.0™ does not require any recurring subscription or a yearly fee. The one-time license purchase allows schools to optimize their budgets without paying again in the following years for the content they already accessed. Students don't need internet access, as the teacher guides the virtual field trip from her tablet. On top of that, based on learning from the past, the content the teachers favor is saved locally on the teacher device, so they are not dependent on any future service availability or internet access to run their lessons.

The company offers three pre-configured kits:

  • Standard Expeditions 2.0™,
  • AR/VR Expeditions 2.0™, and
  • Advanced Expeditions 2.0™

The different kits allowing schools with different budgets to access the virtual field trips. Moreover, schools with existing hardware (student and teacher devices) can retrofit their existing kits (no matter where they got it from) to run VR Expeditions 2.0™

For more information, please visit: https://www.robotlab.com/vr-expeditions-2.0

For media inquiries: please contact Maria Galvis, Phone: +1-415-702-3033 email: 313632@email4pr.com

VR Expeditions 2.0 by RobotLAB

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/google-expeditions-is-gone-now-what-301324956.html

SOURCE RobotLAB Inc.



