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Alphabet A Aktie 29798540 / US02079K3059

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
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14.07.2026 23:59:44

Google Expands Gemini In Chrome In The UK

Alphabet A
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(RTTNews) - Google, owned by Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), is continuing to expand Gemini's integration with Chrome, bringing the AI assistant to more users while beginning to roll out a dedicated Gemini shortcut for Chrome on Android.

After months of regulatory delays, Gemini in Chrome is now available to desktop users in the UK, following earlier launches in the U.S., Canada, India, New Zealand, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Africa and the Middle East. Google also plans to introduce the feature to Chrome on iOS next month.

Meanwhile, Android users are beginning to see a new Gemini button in Chrome's redesigned bottom navigation bar. According to tipster Leopeva64, the shortcut appears between the Home and Tabs buttons when the navigation bar is positioned at the bottom of the screen. The feature is being released gradually and is not yet widely available.

The new integration allows Gemini to work across multiple open tabs, making it easier to compare information and answer questions without being limited to a single webpage. This brings Chrome on Android closer to the functionality already available in Gemini's desktop sidebar.

On desktop, users can launch Gemini from the Chrome toolbar, keyboard shortcuts, the Mac menu bar or Windows system tray, as well as through the browser's context menu.

The AI assistant can summarize long articles, compare information across tabs, interact with Google services such as Gmail, Calendar, Maps and YouTube, and even edit images using Google's Nano Banana 2 technology.

Google has not announced a timeline for a broader rollout of the new Android shortcut.

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Trading Signals: Barry Callebaut: Bittersüsse Bilanz

Die Rückkehr zum Volumenwachstum macht Barry Callebaut Hoffnung, doch der Schokoladenriese bleibt unter Druck. Schwache Endmärkte, sinkende Umsätze und neue Risiken durch steigende Kakaopreise belasten die Aktie.

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