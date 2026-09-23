Google Cloud Partners With Murex On Deployment Of MX.3 Platform

(RTTNews) - Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOG, GOOGL) Google Cloud, announced on Wednesday that it has partnered with Murex, a provider of cross-asset financial technology solutions, to certify deployment of the MX.3 capital markets platform on its infrastructure, expanding cloud options for financial institutions seeking to modernize regulated workflows.

The companies said multiple Murex clients are exploring MX.3 on Google Cloud, reflecting demand for secure, resilient cloud transformation in capital markets. The partnership combines Google's infrastructure with Murex's cross-asset technology to deliver scalability, resilience and operational efficiency.

The partnership marks a milestone in Murex's cloud strategy and supports financial institutions pursuing multi-cloud models aligned with resilience and regulatory requirements.

In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, shares of Alphabet were up 0.41 percent, changing hands at $352.60, after closing Tuesday's regular session 1.07 percent lower.