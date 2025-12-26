Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Top News
Mit Kakeibo einfach und langfristig Geld sparen
Synthetische ETFs: Welche regulatorischen Risiken Anleger kennen sollten
Goldmarkt im Fokus: Goldman Sachs erwartet 2026 einen spürbaren Anstieg
Psychologie an der Börse: Wie sich Kognitive Verzerrungen auf Entscheidungen auswirken und wie Anleger sie vermeiden können
Bitcoin, Ethereum oder Ripple: Welche Kryptowährung 2026 das beste Potenzial hat
26.12.2025 22:20:06

Google Begins Rolling Out Option To Change Gmail Addresses Without Losing Data

Alphabet A
248.08 CHF 1.81%
(RTTNews) - Google (GOOG) is starting to roll out a long-awaited feature that lets users change their Gmail address while keeping their existing account, data, and connected services intact.

The update was first spotted on the Hindi version of Google's account help page, suggesting the initial rollout may be focused on India or other Hindi-speaking markets.

The page says the feature is being introduced gradually, with wider availability expected over time. The English support page still states that Gmail addresses generally cannot be changed, and Google has not yet confirmed which regions will receive the update first.

Under the new policy, users who switch to a new @gmail.com address will automatically retain their original address as an alias. Messages sent to the old address will continue to reach the inbox, and users can still sign in to services such as Drive, Maps, and YouTube using the original email.

The change removes the need to create an entirely new account and manually migrate data, a process that previously risked breaking third-party app integrations. Google said all existing content, including emails, photos, and messages, will remain unaffected after an address update, and the original email can be reused later if needed.

There are limits to the feature. Users who change their Gmail address will not be able to create another new address for 12 months and will be unable to delete the newly selected address.

Google has not issued a formal announcement, with the update reportedly emerging first through user forums and online tech communities.

GOOG currently trades at $315.09, or 0.18% lower on the NasdaqGS.

mehr Nachrichten

12.12.25 Alphabet A Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
02.12.25 Alphabet A Outperform RBC Capital Markets
30.10.25 Alphabet A Neutral UBS AG
30.10.25 Alphabet A Outperform RBC Capital Markets
30.10.25 Alphabet A Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
