SMI 11'380 -0.8%  SPI 15'051 -0.5%  Dow 37'983 -1.2%  DAX 17'930 -0.1%  Euro 0.9740 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4'955 -0.2%  Gold 2'344 -1.2%  Bitcoin 61'157 -4.1%  Dollar 0.9143 0.0%  Öl 90.3 0.2% 
NVIDIA & Co.: Experten äussern Bedenken zu neuem Hebelprodukt auf "Magnificent Seven"
Goldpreis im Rally-Modus: Swiss Asia Capital-CIO erwartet weiteren Anstieg
Horrorszenario für den Markt: Fed-Gouverneurin Bowman stellt Möglichkeit weiterer Zinserhöhung in den Raum
KW 15: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Bitcoin-Rally in Sicht: Kiyosaki sagt langfristige Aufwärtsbewegung voraus
12.04.2024 23:15:23

Google Axes VPN Service As "People Are Not Using It"

(RTTNews) - Alphabet, Inc. (GOOG) Google announced its decision to shut down VPN services offered in Google One later this year, according to a customer email seen by Android Authority.

The tech giant told 9to5Google that it was forced to take the decision as "people simply weren't using it." The company further said that the deprecation will allow the team to "refocus" and "support more in-demand features with Google One."

Originally, VPN was launched in October 2020 for Android users, and later in 2022 for iOS and Mac users, for providing an "extra layer of online protection" and "peace of mind that your data is safe."

The service was a part of Google One's premium 2TB storage plan, which was priced at $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year.

Last year, Google extended availability of VPN services to all One plan users, in an attempt to make it more affordable and popular.

The company confirmed that Pixel 7 users can continue to use VPN, as a 5-year guarantee of services was given at the time of launch in 2022.

Moreover, a recent VPN upgrade in Pixel 8 device, will be soon introduced to the Pixel 7, 7 Pro, 7a, and Fold in June.

SWISS – Mit Nachhaltigkeit auf Rekordkurs? – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch und Léa Wertheimer
Heute im BX Morningcall zu Gast: Léa Wertheimer, Head of Corporate Communications bei der SWISS.

Mit einem Rekordergebnis in 2023 erzielte die SWISS das beste Jahresresultat ihrer Unternehmensgeschichte.
Léa Wertheimer (Head of Corporate Communications, Swiss) diskutiert mit David Kunz (COO der BX Swiss), und Investmentstratege François Bloch, über die aktuelle Situation bei der Swiss:

✈️ Rekordergebnis 2023
✈️ Ausblick nach der Corona-Pandemie
✈️ Rolle der Nachhaltigkeit
✈️ aktuelle Herausforderungen

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

