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22.05.2026 23:13:31

Google Appeals U.S. Ruling Finding Illegal Search Monopoly

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(RTTNews) - Technology giant Google has appealed a U.S. federal court ruling that found the search giant illegally maintained monopolies in online search and related advertising markets.

According to Reuters, the company on Friday filed its appeal challenging a 2024 decision by U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta, who ruled that Google unlawfully strengthened its dominance through multibillion-dollar agreements making its search engine the default option on devices and browsers, including those from Apple.

Google argued the ruling contained legal errors and said the agreements did not prevent device makers or browser developers from promoting competing search services such as Microsoft Bing.

In its filing, Google said it succeeded in the marketplace through "hard work, bold innovation, and shrewd business decisions," describing its product as a superior search engine.

The company is also contesting a remedies order requiring it to share certain search-related data with competitors, potentially including AI firms such as OpenAI.

If Google loses the appeal before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, the company could seek review by the U.S. Supreme Court.

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