27.12.2019 15:00:00

Goodyear Unveils Life-Sized Mascot Tire Art for the 84th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

AKRON, Ohio, Dec. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the drive it takes to advance to the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, Goodyear will unveil life-sized sculptures of the participating teams' mascots created from Goodyear tires. These sculptures embody the dedication to outstanding performance built into each tire and every player and coach on the teams.

To celebrate the drive it takes to advance to the 84th annual Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, title sponsor Goodyear unveils life-sized tire sculptures of Penn State University’s mascot, the Nittany Lion, and the University of Memphis’ mascot, Tom the Tiger on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. Handcrafted by tire artist Blake McFarland, they will serve as centerpieces for the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on Dec. 28, 2019, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Matt Strasen/AP Images for Goodyear)

Standing over five feet tall and weighing more than 200 pounds each, the tire art features Penn State University's mascot, the Nittany Lion, and the University of Memphis' mascot, Tom, the Tiger. Collectively, the tire-based artwork was constructed from more than 260 Goodyear-branded tires, leverages approximately 450 hidden screws and took 400 hours to complete.

For the fourth consecutive year, Goodyear commissioned the unique talents of artist and former minor league baseball player Blake McFarland to handcraft the tire sculptures. The artwork will serve as the centerpiece for many of the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic festivities leading up to the game on Dec. 28, 2019, at AT&T Stadium and will be donated to the schools following the game.

"Goodyear's annual tire art build has quickly become a beloved tradition for the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic," said Rick Baker, Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic president and CEO. "Our ongoing collaboration with Goodyear continues to enhance the Cotton Bowl Classic experience every year for players and fans alike, and we look forward to creating more memories together."

The Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic hosts marquee matchups as a member of the "New Year's Six," the top bowl games included in the College Football Playoffs Semifinal rotation. In 2018, Goodyear announced a multiyear agreement to renew its title sponsorship of the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, which extends its more than six-decade association with college football dating back to when the Goodyear Blimp first provided aerial coverage at the 1955 Rose Bowl game.

"Goodyear is incredibly proud to be a part of one of college football's most revered bowl games," said Todd Macsuga, Goodyear's general manager of Brand Marketing. "The teams who compete in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic worked hard all season long to reach this point, and these tire sculptures marry the commitment to excellence and performance that the teams exhibit and that we demonstrate in our tires."

Goodyear's history in college football has been marked by one of the most iconic symbols of the game – the Goodyear Blimp. To celebrate its legacy in the sport, the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame inducted the Goodyear Blimp as an honorary member of the College Football Hall of Fame earlier this month.

The 2019 Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic game kicks off on ESPN on Dec. 28, at 11 a.m. CST.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Goodyear (NASDAQ: GT) is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 64,000 people and manufactures its products in 47 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

About The Cotton Bowl Classic
The Cotton Bowl Classic was formed in 1937 with the mission of providing the most innovative of all college football bowl games and to be a leader in creating premier college sports experiences for universities, student athletes, sponsors and the community. Since the inaugural game in 1937, the Classic has contributed nearly a billion dollars to participating institutions. Each year, football fans attending the Cotton Bowl Classic generate more than $30 million in direct spending for the North Texas community.

Standing over five feet tall and weighing more than 200 pounds each, Goodyear’s tire art features Penn State University’s mascot, the Nittany Lion, and the University of Memphis’ mascot, Tom the Tiger. Collectively, the tire-based artwork was constructed from more than 260 Goodyear-branded tires, leverages approximately 450 hidden screws and took 400 hours to complete. The 2019 Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic game kicks off on ESPN on Dec. 28, at 11 a.m. CST. (Matt Strasen/AP Images for Goodyear)

Goodyear introduces a life-sized tire mascot sculpture of the Penn State University Nittany Lion on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Standing five feet tall and made from more than 100 Goodyear tires, the Penn State Nittany Lion sculpture took over 200 total hours to complete. The statue recognizes the drive and effort of the Penn State University players and coaches for advancing to the 84th annual Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic. (Matt Strasen/AP Images for Goodyear)

Goodyear introduces a life-sized tire mascot sculpture of the University of Memphis’ Tom the Tiger on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Made from 145 Goodyear tires and standing over five feet tall, the Tom the Tiger sculpture recognizes the drive and effort of the University of Memphis players for advancing to the 84th annual Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic. The artwork took over 200 man hours to complete. (Matt Strasen/AP Images for Goodyear)

Goodyear unveils life-sized mascot tire art of the Penn State Nittany Lion for the 84th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Nittany Lion statue was constructed from more than 100 hand-painted Goodyear tires, 300 hidden screws and 3,000 crown staples. (Matt Strasen/AP Images for Goodyear)

Goodyear unveils life-sized mascot tire art of the University of Memphis’ Tom the Tiger for the 84th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Tom the Tiger statue was constructed from more than145 hand-painted Goodyear tires, 150 hidden screws and 8,000 crown staples. (Matt Strasen/AP Images for Goodyear)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Akron, Ohio, USA. (PRNewsFoto/Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goodyear-unveils-life-sized-mascot-tire-art-for-the-84th-goodyear-cotton-bowl-classic-300979493.html

SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

