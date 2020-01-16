Goodman Magic Mile Charity Ramp Run 2020 opens for team registration and fundraising for The Fred Hollows Foundation

HONG KONG, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Team registration is now open for the 9th Annual Goodman Magic Mile Ramp Run, which will be held on Sunday, 22 March 2020 at Goodman Group's flagship Goodman Interlink property in Tsing Yi, Hong Kong. Team fundraising is also open with all funds raised going towards a key eye care project run by The Fred Hollows Foundation in Guangxi, China.

This year's theme is Greatness is in the Extra Mile, which embodies Goodman Group's purpose of Making Space for Greatness.

The Group, through its charitable arm the Goodman Foundation, is proud to once again partner with The Fred Hollows Foundation. The funds raised will support a key eye health project in Guangxi, China, to provide eye care screening for 130,000 people, cataract surgery for over 3,500 patients, and eye care training for 160 medical staff.

The project will be undertaken in conjunction with The Fred Hollows Foundation's global initiative, She Sees, which aims to increase access to eye care services among women who traditionally do not have the ease of access to proper eye healthcare in many countries. Women account for a significantly higher proportion of people globally living with visual impairment.

In addition to the classic mile-long race up Goodman Interlink's 15-floor cargo ramp and the popular blindfolded race, this year's event will embrace the spirit of the 2020 Olympic Games with the addition of two relays, a Magic Mile Team Relay Race for teams of four, and a Tall 'n Small parents' and children's relay. Full details of the races are available in the table below.

To register for the event and start fundraising, please visit the Goodman Magic Mile Ramp Run website goodman.com/magicmile.



Magic Mile races details

Race Details Awards Magic Mile Classic For everyone - corporate teams, families and individuals (teams of 4) Run (or walk) together up the cargo ramp 1 mile (1.6 km) HK$1,000 per team Fastest individual male

Fastest individual female

Fastest family team

Fastest corporate team Blindfolded race Pair up, run (or walk) for 4 floors Wear paper cataract glasses Experience the challenges of being visually impaired HK$150 per pair Fastest team 2020 new format

Magic Mile team relay For everyone - corporate teams, families and individuals (teams of 4) Run (or walk) for 4 laps of the 15 floors of the cargo ramp Mixed 4 x 1 mile (4 x 1.6 km) relay HK$1,000 per team Fastest team 2020 new format Tall'n small relay For 1 kid and 1 parent relay 2 age groups (4-7) & (8-10) 2 x 60 meters relay HK$100 per pair Fastest team in age groups 4-7

Fastest team in age groups 8-10

About Goodman

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist fund managers of industrial property and business space globally.

Goodman's global property expertise, integrated own+develop+manage customer service offering and significant fund management platform ensures it creates innovative property solutions that meet the individual requirements of its customers, while seeking to deliver long-term returns for investors.

For more information please visit www.goodman.com

About The Goodman Foundation

The Goodman Foundation aims to improve the quality of life, standard of living and health of people across the communities where Goodman operates. Its focus is on social change and improving the lives of those less privileged in our community by providing practical assistance by way of capital expenditure for equipment, funding of programmes and projects, warehousing or office space or the expertise of our people. Many of our community partners, in addition to receiving a Foundation grant, benefit from fundraising and volunteer support from Goodman staff in our good+heart programme along with regular payroll donations through the Goodman good+deeds workplace giving programme.

The Goodman Foundation is represented across Australia, New Zealand, China/Hong Kong, United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and Poland. Expansion of the Foundation is continuing across Europe, Japan and USA.

The Goodman Foundation has a comprehensive strategy encompassing contributions to the community through the distribution of cash, volunteering, workplace giving and in-kind programmes with long-term (3+years) partnerships developed with charitable organisations underway in all Goodman locations. Through our strategic partnerships with charities, the Goodman Foundation is Building+Communities and making a meaningful difference to the lives of disadvantaged people and vulnerable communities.

For more information please visit http://www.goodman.com/sustainability/foundation

About The Fred Hollows Foundation

The Fred Hollows Foundation is focused on ending avoidable blindness caused by cataracts, trachoma and diabetes. It helps people to help themselves by building capacity at all levels - from village health centres to regional hospitals and national ophthalmological networks. The Foundation trains local doctors and health workers, builds and upgrades facilities and provides equipment to achieve long-term and sustainable eye health care.

For more information, please visit www.hollows.org

SOURCE Goodman Group