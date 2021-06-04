Goodman Hong Kong will open a HK$1 million lottery to help boost the COVID-19 vaccination take up rate in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodman Hong Kong is pleased to announce that it will soon open a lottery offering over HK$1 million in prizes in support of the HKSAR Government's COVID-19 vaccination program.

Entry to the lottery will be open to all HKID holders that are fully vaccinated by 31 August 2021, with the prize draw to take place in September. Prizes will include a Tesla Model 3 Long Range valued at over HK$500,000, aligning with Goodman Group's sustainability commitments, together with a wide range of other prizes purchased from its local customers in Hong Kong, within the Goodman Hong Kong portfolio.

Kristoffer Harvey, Chief Executive Officer, Greater China, Goodman Group said, "The safety, health and well-being of our people and customers is our highest priority. We have actively encouraged our team members in Hong Kong to get vaccinated and implemented a range of initiatives, including medical Q&A sessions, paid for medical consultations, additional time off and a vaccination thank you bonus. We are pleased to be one of the first fully vaccinated firms in Hong Kong. We now have a much safer workplace for our team members and are able to provide greater assurance to the Hong Kong community."

Paul McGarry, Head of Asia, Goodman Group added, "This has been a challenging time for the world. We believe vaccinations are an important measure that will save lives and improve the COVID-19 pandemic situation around the world and here in Hong Kong. We are grateful to be able to join others in taking the lead and further supporting the Government's vaccination program. We hope the lottery will encourage eligible citizens in Hong Kong to get vaccinated as soon as possible."

The Trade Promotion Competition Licence Number for the lottery is 54417. Further details of the lottery, how to register & participate and prizes will be announced soon.

